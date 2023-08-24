A woman on TikTok called out another woman for cooking for her boyfriend and referencing the Bible

The woman who made the video felt that the other woman's views on God, marriage, and wifely duties were contradictory

The video received a lot of attention on TikTok, with some people supporting the woman who made the video and others defending the woman who was being criticised

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman took to social media to criticise another woman for cooking for her boyfriend and referencing the Bible.

A TikTokker reacted to a woman cooking for her boyfriend in a viral video. Image: by @jakuja_jesus_joy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @jakuja_jesus_joy shows her reacting to a video by Precious Mkhize where she is seen cooking a meal for her boyfriend and referring to how God is taking his time when it comes to her getting married.

Precious adds that she will just continue doing wifely duties until the time comes for her man to make an honest woman of her because 'faith without works is dead'.

Woman calls out Precious for her views on marriage and God

An unimpressed @jakuja_jesus_joy is seen making strange facial expressions as she reacts to the video and goes on to share her thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@jakuja_jesus_joy expresses how she feels that Precious' views on God, marriage and wifely duties are contradictory.

She explains that the Holy Spirit should have guided Precious against cooking for her boyfriend and cohabitating but instead go back home as the Bible speaks about fornicating and the like.

She also adds that is Precious' boyfriend really loved her, he would have married her by now.

"To the creator (Precious) I don’t mean to offend you my sister, I hope when you see this you won't be angry.

"Ladies please move back home❤️ I beg you, God’s hand is not too shot to forget you when you’re doing things his way. No man deserves such treatment if he is not willing to escalate things quickly," @jakuja_jesus_joy wrote in the post.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video with differing views

The video received quite a lot of attention on TikTok, boasting over 293K views and many opinionated comments from netizens.

While many supported @jakuja_jesus_joy's views on the matter, others defended Precious and her reasons for being a girlfriend who behaves like a wife.

Kris with a “K” commented:

"People want to have a relationship with God on their own terms."

Oddwardo the first reacted:

“'Faith without works' in this context got me rolling ."

Amukelani L. Ndlovu replied:

"For the first time, I have to agree with Jakuja. I hate to agree with her yoh."

P H I N D Y ♍️ commenyed:

"It's crazy you all agree with Jakuja, kanti some of you comment on precious videos with sweet messages, nikhohlakele shame

MaleoJaca22 responded:

"Nizinikezele emadodeni kodwa nina ."

Miss Yara wrote:

"Manje sonke mele sishade niyagula nina."

siphelelembatha89 commented:

"Waze walikhuluma iqiniso girl...noma lizoba bitter."

Bae seen receiving hearty meals from lover in adorable video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady has Mzansi talking about a clip she shared of her serving hearty meals to her lover without fail. The popular video showed the girl's talent of cooking, as all the meals served were mouth-watering and well arranged.

The blessed man is seen in the video posted by @Mandy_Careswa smiling and saying ’thank you’ for every meal.

Comments on social media heightened with mixed reactions as some commented on how cooking for your man will never keep him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News