A beautiful lady from KZN shared a video of the hearty meals she prepares for her partner, which got many people talking

The clip shows the well-prepared food she serves her boyfriend, and it's clear from the comments under the post that her gestures are appreciated by strangers as well

Peeps on social media had mixed reactions; some are totally in support of her acts of love, while others took the opportunity to be spiteful

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One lucky guy gets served epic meals by his bae every day, and a video of his gratitude is causing a stir online. Image: @ mandycareswa

Source: UGC

A lady has Mzansi talking about a clip she shared of her serving hearty meals to her lover without fail. The popular video showed the girl's talent of cooking as all the meals served were mouth-watering and well arranged.

The blessed man is seen in the video posted by @Mandy_Careswa smiling and saying ’thank you’ for every meal.

Comments on social media heightened with mixed reactions as some commented on how cooking for your man will never keep him. One lady commented on how small the quantity of the food was, smaller than the food she ate as a woman. Another added by saying the man is not fed enough as he still has no belly to show that he’s being fed hearty meals for days on end.

Nutellabrownskin reacted:

“There‘s nothing wrong in cooking for a man, but you can only cook for a man who provides!!!”

Sindiswa Maphumo88 said:

"Ngiyampheka sidle phela I relationship ayiqedwa ukupheka ngisuke vele nizozi hlukanela nje." (I cook for him and we eat, but whether you cook or not, it you guys will break up, you'll break up)

Nosizo added:

"Ay khululeka. Angsoze ngilenze lelophutha. Angizi phekele ngisho mina." (no relax, I would never do that mistake. I don't even cook for myself)

Leratonkele commented:

"How can we cook such food? Our partners don't buy those. All they know to buy is maotwana, mala, gizzards, livers le 12.5 ya maize meal fela."

The majority were touched by how the boyfriend accepted each meal with a smile accompanied by a thank you.

N K O S A Z A N E commented:

"He said thank you everytime he took a plate."

Couple share how their love story moved from grass to grace

Briefly News also shared that a gentleman identified on Twitter as Toluleke has revealed how his relationship with 'Madam Right' moved from grass to grace. He shared two pictures, one of which was a throwback photo of himself and his lover when they were younger and appeared to be a little less well-to-do.

In the most recent photo attached, the gentleman and his girlfriend were seen wearing expensive-looking outfits with broad smiles. One person commented on Twitter:

"Congratulations, you guys look good, wishing you a blissful marriage. Tolerate one another and plan together with prayers. Enjoy."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News