A vibey man took to social media with a clip of himself dancing and had everyone bibbing for Friday to arrive

TikTok user @piet_the_man_visser got out of his car in his kiff Khaki kortbroek and busted some impressive moves on the dirt road

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of Piet’s moves and took to the comment section to hype him up

TikTok user @piet_the_man_visser got his dance on, and people could not get enough of it. Image: TikTok / @piet_the_man_visser

Source: UGC

There is nothing better than someone dancing like no one is watching. A man in Khaki kortbroek recorded a TikTok clip that ignited the weekend vibe in the people of Mzansi.

If there is one thing the people of South Africa know how to do, even in times of crisis, is groove. No matter what is going down in our beloved country, our people will find a reason to party.

TikTok user @piet_the_man_visser shared a clip that will have you laughing and dancing all at the same time. Having a good laugh at himself, the man captioned the clip with “die deeg kan beweeg” which loosely translates to this big guy can move, lol.

The people of Mzansi are living for this type of energy

The comment section was quickly filled with comments from people who were lifted by the man’s spirit. Peeps love his energy and are taking it into the weekend with them.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@shanengelbrecht said:

“This put a much needed smile on my face ”

@dimpholechalaba said:

“Haibo Piet stop it I love the moves”

@Elize Kleyn said:

“Gorgeous 'n man so na my hart”

@jdrauff said:

“Love it jys a flippen vibe.”

@Gubisile Tshabalala said:

“I hit like before you even began doing your thing ”

Viral video of proudly African man incorporating pole dance moves into cultural dance has people laughing

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man got his groove on at an event, busting some impressive proudly African moves… then he saw a pole, and it was all downhill from there, LOL. The video has left people in tears of laughter.

The people of Mzansi love nothing more than to see people happily dancing and proudly showing off moves which tie to their roots. So, when a man slipped some Cardi B moves in on a traditional dance, it slapped hard in the right way, at least for some.

TikTok user @keke19060 shared the hilarious clip online showing the man living his best life, getting the crowd going with his confidence-filled dance moves. You see him dancing like a true Sotho man until the end when the pole drags him in. It is too much!

Source: Briefly News