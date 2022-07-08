A woman did not know what was about to hit her when she tried sushi for the first time and thought wasabi was avo

Twitter user @OhMyDaysKamo shared the video showing the woman diving into the wasabi and then her soul leaving her body

Social media users felt the woman’s pain just by watching the clip and took to the comment section to deal with the trauma

Sushi is not everyone’s cup of tea, however, the hype is real, and you at least have to try it once before you bash it. So, that is exactly what our gurl did and ended up setting her mouth on fire with a big blob of wasabi which she thought was creamy avo, lol.

The good sis took a mouthful of wasabi, not knowing that it was not delicious avocado. Image: Twitter / @OhMyDaysKamo

Recording yourself trying or doing something for the first time, especially if you are an inspiring social media influencer or a full-fledged one, is the norm these days.

Twitter user @OhMyDaysKamo shared the hilarious and cringe clip showing the lady taking a blob of wasabi, not knowing it was about to knock her for a six.

“Ayo”

The people of Mzansi cringe as they watch the woman eat the green devil

Seeing this, people felt it in their own mouths, and it was not great. Peeps took to the comment section to extend their sorrows for the woman.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Linah_Mosikili said:

“As she went for Wasabi and Said Avocado in my mind I was like “DONT” and she did bona jwale ”

@Iam_LucTheDon said:

“After God, fear Wasabi and Basadi.”

@tumelo1104 said:

“Reminds me when I was a kid and they let me eat black olives thinking it was grapes ”

@Shandaphaaa said:

