A South African lady is bursting with excitement after waiting two long years to see her saucy Korean man

Twitter user @Simply_Merica took to social media to share the exciting news with her people, letting them know that this is a dream come true

People love the woman’s adventurous life and have let her know that they need more details once the meetup has happened

Long-distance relationships are not as taboo as they used to be. A Mzansi honey met a Korean man back in 2020 and has not seen him since; however, they are set to get together soon, and she cannot contain her excitement.

Twitter user @Simply_Merica is on an adventure in which her followers are now wholeheartedly invested. Image: Twitter / @Simply_Merica

If TV shows like 90 Day Fiancé have taught us anything, then we know that dating someone in another country is possible. Our girl is ready to be with her Korean bae, and her story’s got people hooked.

Twitter user @Simply_Merica shared how she met a Korean man back in 2020 and new lost contact with him despite all that has gone on. Now, the good sis is days away from linking up with her man in Germany, and she’s bursting with excitement.

“Back in 2020, I used to have a thing with this guy in Korea. We never stopped speaking. Now he’s in Germany and we’re about to link up again, jonga, I’m so excited!”

People are now emotionally invested in this story and want to know more

The excitement of this fairy-tale love story has peeps hooked. Social media users want to know more and are demanding sis spill the tea after the highly anticipated meetup.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@LungieNdhlovu said:

“He’s your soulmate, shame. How are you guys in the same part of the world when you both come from different parts? Sizothungisa in the meantime...”

@NeliLivesWell said:

“Your life is so exciting. Story time please.”

@zesse123 said:

“I'm so in love with Koreans, someone please hook me up with Lee-Minhoo.”

@NtshengulanaK said:

Source: Briefly News