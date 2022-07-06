A man decided to prank his woman , so he moved their b ed out and replaced it with a blow-up pool filled with water

, b Twitter user @oooohthats_nesh, the pranked, shared the clip showing herself falling into the pool , which she thought was their bed

, While some called fake on the clip, many felt the prank was pure genius and they couldn’t get enough of it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

You have to love those couples who have a solid enough bond to be able to prank one another without divorce papers being served. A man got brave and replaced his bed with an inflatable pool as a prank on his woman and she fell for it, literally!

Twitter user @oooohthats_nesh got pranked by her man and shared the chaos on social media. Image: Twitter / @oooohthats_nesh

Source: Twitter

Social media provides hours of endless entertainment at the cost of poor souls like this lady who fall for pranks while being recorded.

Twitter user @oooohthats_nesh shared the clip showing her man removing the bed from their bedroom and replacing it with an inflatable pool filled with water. He neatly placed the bedding on top of it, and you really could not tell the difference.

The best part of the clip is when she walks in and throws herself onto the “bed” and falls right into the pool. He got her good. Sorry, babes!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This is exactly why I have trust issues now.”

Social media peeps request that this man be given an award

Gahahaha, this guy is a legend! People had to watch the video a few times before taking to the comment section as it is just too good. Some were worried about the woman’s phone and the man’s safety after she got out, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mizkaffy1 said:

“What if her phone entered water and develop issues, what if she breaks her waist or back or some other places...”

@iamejaaz said:

“Her getting up sick & tired of his games...”

@rarekimtae said:

Man's co-workers prank him with fake snake attached to his jacket at work, footage leaves Mzansi in stitches

In related news, Briefly News reported that being afraid of snakes just makes sense. Snakes have many habits and characteristics that can downright give you the heebie-jeebies.

A video of a man running for his life after being pranked by his co-workers left Mzansi netizens with bellyaches from laughter. The footage was shared on TikTok by user @sandiswanjabulo and shows three co-workers working on a truck as two of them are seen scheming to play a trick on the one.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News