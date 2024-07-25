George Buti Meje's viral video, where he sings with his students in a stylish and heartwarming classroom moment, has captivated audiences online

The video showcases how Meje’s unique blend of music and personal style creates a positive and engaging learning environment

Experts praise his approach for fostering a supportive and stress-free atmosphere, resonating deeply with viewers and reflecting a modern, inclusive teaching method

George Meje’s viral classroom video, featuring a heartfelt song with his students, showcases his innovative teaching style. Images: @george.meje_weshu and TikTok.

In an age where teaching methods constantly evolve, George Buti Meje has set a new standard by combining style, passion, and music to create a unique and heartwarming classroom experience.

A video posted by @georgebutimeje, titled "There’s no way 🙅🏾‍♂️ you could be my learner and have problems," has gone viral, capturing the hearts of many.

In the video, George, donned in stylish attire, breaks out into a song, declaring that his learners are problem and stress-free:

The classroom erupts harmoniously as the students join him, creating a beautiful and uplifting musical moment.

Netizens were smitten by the song

The video has garnered widespread praise and emotional reactions on social media.

Sharon Mokase nostalgically commented:

"I wanna go back to skol ngarobheka... thina besibizwa ngezilima zezinja ezingana future😭" [I want to return to school... we were called dogs without a future.]

Gugu Mahlangu expressed her gratitude with the following:

"🥰Siyabonga" [Thank you.]

@Zandile_mofokeng reflected on how different their schooling experience was compared to the joyful scene in the video:

"We schooled at the wrong time 😭🥰🥰🥰"

Milani Radebe shared a similar sentiment:

"Looked at my teachers and sighed😌"

Keletso. too was deeply moved, saying:

"This got me emotional 🥹🥹. And they can sing just like you 😭❤️"

Boitumelo Baloyi highlighted how engaging George's teaching style is:

"I wouldn’t skip school shame😩🔥🥹"

Precious Mthunzi humorously noted:

"We never had such teachers at school 😂 they were always serious 😂😂😂"

Meje's teaching style

Dr. Elaine Roberts, an education specialist, commented on the viral video and George Buti Meje's innovative teaching style.

"George Buti Meje’s approach exemplifies how integrating creative elements, like music and personal style, can significantly enhance the learning environment.

"His method makes learning enjoyable and fosters a strong sense of community and engagement among students."

Roberts told Briefly News that Meje's approach creates a positive and inclusive atmosphere in the classroom.

"When teachers use music and interactive methods, they build a supportive environment that encourages students to participate actively and reduces stress.

"This environment is crucial for effective learning as it helps students feel more connected and motivated."

