A lady shared a heartfelt video of her SANDF partner who had recently lost his life, and SA quickly shared their support.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops have been experiencing tough conditions within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as of late, due to the incursion of the M23 militia group

Many South Africans shared stories of their family members who are part of the army and offered the woman kind words.

A sad lady shared a heartfelt clip of her and her recently deceased SANDF partner, SA shared comfort. image: @bonny20191 source:TikTok

A lady shared her grief with SA netizens after losing her SANDF partner. To date, 14 SANDF soldiers have lost their lives fighting in the DRC. Many people across the country offered her kind words throughout the comments and shared their own experiences with family members in the army.

The mourning lady with Tiktok handle @bonny20191 posted a heartfelt video on TikTok, where her partner could be seen in his SANDF uniform standing proudly and having a good time in a couple of clips. The lady then stitched a video of the pair having a video call.

Watch the heartfelt video below::

Conflict in the DRC

SANDF soldiers have been sent to the DRC since mid-2024. The SANDF is in Congo as part of a military effort by SADC countries to the conflict-torn eastern region of the DRC. Over 2,000 soldiers were deployed to the area. Many in South Africa opposed the deployment.

Many South Africans shared stories about family in the SANDF. images: @bonny20191/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sympathetic South Africans

Many people across Mzansi were quick to offer the grieving woman condolences. Many more shared stories of their family members who are in the army and how hard it is to deal with. Read the comments below:

@KeoS-2017 said:

"Sorry my love...We are on the same boat me and you... I'm burying mine on Saturday 😭😭God will pull us through ❤️🕯"

@UNIVERSE commented:

"Sorry my baby is also in the DRC. lost his fingers and his face is damaged 😭😭😭"

@JessicaStrydom sympathised:

"So sorry for your lost, my husband was also one that lost his life. I will pray for you and your family."

@Commissar Azania expressed compassion:

"May you find healing sis , I worked with him for 10 years , what a wonderful man , always happy and vibing, he loved singing and everybody loved him."

@MashonisaAndries😊 stated:

"People must understand that to be a soldier it's a do or die... May his soul rest in internal peace 🙏"

@Amwitinji said:

"Its now 13 yrs since i lost him in the line of duty 😭"

@esmerenciasmit expressed:

"My cousin also died there, sorry love😭😭"

