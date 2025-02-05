Ntsiki Mazwai has lent her voice in support of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

The outspoken poet demanded that the soldiers be returned safely to Mzansi following the death of 14 soldiers

Netizens chimed in, sharing their varying opinions on the matter and whether they agree with Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments

Ntsiki Mazwai calls on the safe return of the SANDF soldiers. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai on Instagram/ Frennie Shivambu via Getty Images

South African controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has boldly called for the safe return of the soldiers who are currently in the DRC.

Mazwai speaks in support of soldiers, slams minister

Ntsiki Mazwai has added her striking opinion regarding the DRC conflict and SA's involvement. On X (Twitter), Angie said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers need to be brought back home.

"Bring back our soldiers," she said. Mazwai also slammed the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, saying she needs to be removed.

The outrage was sparked following the death of 14 soldiers while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ntsiki Mazwai calls for the SANDF soldiers to return. Image: Brenton Geach

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki's views

Netizens reacted to the bead worker's opinion with some agreeing with Ntsiki and others disagreeing.

@SqrPants1571 argued:

"She didn't send them...but it seems she never bothered to find out why they were sent in the first place!"

@nkosinath_zondi disagreed:

"MaMiya not to remove Minister we must remove the president. He is the one who instructed the minister."

@StKijiko advised:

"And have an independent inquiry, led by the opposition, on the DRC mission and South Africa's business involvement. Must be nice to have a national army guard your businesses. South African politicians and their buddies have played a huge role in the destruction of lives in DRC."

@thulasncube stated:

"Evil cannot be defeated by its own weapons. We are all Africans."

