Ntsiki Mazwai Weighs In on the Alcohol Problem Among Youth in Mzansi: "It's So Sad"
- South African beader and poet Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a photo of young men posing next to a lot of alcohol
- Mazwai lamented that there might be an alcohol problem in South Africa, saying it is a sad sight to see
- Mzansi citizens weighed in on the photo, agreeing with Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South African media personality Ntsiki Mazwai never shies away from speaking her mind on issues that affect Mzansi.
Ntsiki Mazwai laments alcohol problem
The Moya podcast host reacted to a photo of a group of young boys showing off their alcohol stock. The men posed next to lots of Savanna bottles which spelt the word 'West.'
Ntsiki Mazwai grumbled that there is an alcohol problem in South Africa, saying it is a sad sight to see. "It’s so sad 😞 all the Africans know is to post alcohol." Check out her reaction on X below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Netizens react to Ntsiki Mazwai's views
This is not the first time Ntsiki Mazwai has spoken out about her issues with alcoholism in the country.
At the beginning of the year, Mazwai boldly stated, "We have an alcohol problem." She was reacting to a video of a young woman drunk out of her mind and was barely conscious and was struggling to stand up.
Here are some reactions from netizens:
@KiriburaM stated:
"I would be the happiest muntu if it was just posting it!"
@aubrey80457984 stated:
"Alcohol is a pandemic, is a silent killer!"
@Musawe12 claimed:
"The problem with this picture isn't alcohol only. These kids are alleged to have murdered at least 22 people, and none of them is above the age 23 years."
@AZANIA_magwala stated:
"I think the government allowed it. They have to ban alcohol adverts like they did with cigarettes. They Must also ban gambling ads because that's the fastest growing problem too."
Ntsiki Mazwai has some choice words for Gayton McKenzie
In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai slammed Minister Gayton McKenzie for supporting Unathi Nkayi publicly.
Mazwai said the radio personality is a liar over the allegations she made against Sizwe Dhlomo.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za