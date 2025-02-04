South African beader and poet Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a photo of young men posing next to a lot of alcohol

Ntsiki Mazwai spoke about the alcohol problem in Mzansi. Image: @missntsikimazwai

Source: Getty Images

South African media personality Ntsiki Mazwai never shies away from speaking her mind on issues that affect Mzansi.

Ntsiki Mazwai laments alcohol problem

The Moya podcast host reacted to a photo of a group of young boys showing off their alcohol stock. The men posed next to lots of Savanna bottles which spelt the word 'West.'

Ntsiki Mazwai grumbled that there is an alcohol problem in South Africa, saying it is a sad sight to see. "It’s so sad 😞 all the Africans know is to post alcohol." Check out her reaction on X below:

Netizens react to Ntsiki Mazwai's views

This is not the first time Ntsiki Mazwai has spoken out about her issues with alcoholism in the country.

At the beginning of the year, Mazwai boldly stated, "We have an alcohol problem." She was reacting to a video of a young woman drunk out of her mind and was barely conscious and was struggling to stand up.

Ntsiki Mazwai expressed how disappointed she is in the alcohol pandemic in Mzansi.

Source: Instagram

Here are some reactions from netizens:

@KiriburaM stated:

"I would be the happiest muntu if it was just posting it!"

@aubrey80457984 stated:

"Alcohol is a pandemic, is a silent killer!"

@Musawe12 claimed:

"The problem with this picture isn't alcohol only. These kids are alleged to have murdered at least 22 people, and none of them is above the age 23 years."

@AZANIA_magwala stated:

"I think the government allowed it. They have to ban alcohol adverts like they did with cigarettes. They Must also ban gambling ads because that's the fastest growing problem too."

