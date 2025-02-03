Andile Ncube Shares Update on Building Project, Fans Stunned: "Are You Building a Dealership"
- TV and radio personality Andile Ncube posted a video update on his building project and the progress he has made
- Fans were stunned by the amount of garages he was building after he revealed that it is five in total
- Mzansi made jokes about Andile's vision and wondered why he is building so many garages
How far Andile Ncube has come in his building project
The Young, Famous and African star, Andile Ncube, posted a video on Instagram sharing an update on his building process.
"Yoh!!" Andile exclaimed. "Buy bricks they said. The build is going well although the vids are taking forever to get put up, we will do better. The latest episode is out on YouTube now!!! will share links in my stories," he promised.
Andile Ncube then gave a shout-out to @bucohardware "for making the transactions so easy," adding that they have the most competitive prices ever.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Mzansi stunned by Andile's progress
Reacting to the video, Mzansi gave Andile Mncube his flowers saying he is doing a phenomenal job.
drmusamthombeni reacted:
"5 garages? Are you opening a dealership? The problem is that you’re building a convention center. You should have listened to me when I told you to humble yourself and build a nice 98m2 house there. Bona manje! Every day it’s a call from you saying “a real friend would buy me 10 bags of cement.”
normangoma laughed:
"We share the same pain Skeem, wait until you do the finishes that are not finishing 😂 angifuni nax."
bongapercy encouraged:
"Khokha, mnganam! I’m sending you an EFT for cement as soon as “you-know-who” pays me back."
vusi_ngcobo stated:
"You and crying over money."
superdaveonline laughed:
"5 garages? I thought you didn’t like cars? 😂"
ayanda_zebe was shocked:
"Bathong chomi Mara 5 garages also, bet there’ll be a spa facility there included somewhere."
