South African star Khanyi Mbau has revealed that she parted ways with her Dubai-based Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga. The Red Room actress shared that Kudzie did some bad things.

Khanyi Mbau has revealed that she is no longer with Kudzai Mushonga. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga call it quits

Young, Famous & African star Khanyi Mbau shocked fans when she announced that she was no longer with her millionaire boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga. The stars who recently celebrated their fifth anniversary always paint timelines red with their public display of affection.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khanyi Mbau shared that Kudzie did something bad and she has failed to move past it. The actress also noted that Kudzai is a good guy. The post read:

"He was a good guy, but he did some bad things. He tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave. And of course, I wish him the best."

Fans can't believe Khanyi and Kudzie are over

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Khanyi Mbau's post. Many could not believe that their favourite couple had called it quits.

@innomorolong__ said:

"I don’t believe this. Let’s hope it’s a publicity stunt or something. If not I wish the best for u sis ❤️"

@nocxymabika commented:

"Sorry baby 💔😢❤️"

@faith.bongie wrote:

"Grieving while you’re still with him is so real hey, lapho he thinks that you guys are fine but you’re already planning your exit. I’m proud of you. It’s not an easy thing to do. I commend you.👏❤️"

@cy4luv212 added:

"Sending love and light to you darling ❤️"

@iamhammyhassan said:

"Sending you love and hugs babeee❤️you got this."

Khanyi Mbau has announced that she is no longer with her millionaire boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News