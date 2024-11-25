Khanyi Mbau’s Millionaire Boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga Gushes Over Her in Sweet Post: “I Won a Lottery”
- Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, praised her on Instagram, calling her the best following her face reveal after plastic surgery
- Kudzai's heartfelt post described Khanyi as a lottery win and showcased his admiration for her transformation
- Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, commenting on her appearance and celebrating the couple's bond
Khanyi Mbau's Dubai-based Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has taken to social media to show her some love. Kudzai showered the actress with love following her long-awaited face reveal.
Kudzai Mushoga shows Khanyi Mbau some love
Kudzai is head over heels in love with his boo Khanyi Mbau. The businessman recently painted timelines red with a heartfelt post dedicated to the South African girlfriend.
Taking to his Instagram page, Kudzai shared pictures of the star, who recently made headlines after finally revealing her face weeks after her controversial plastic surgery. Kudzie reintroduced his woman, saying she was the best.
"Let me keep it 100, I won a lottery. I ordered McDonalds and they gave me Sushi and Caviar. Allow me to reintroduce my ❤️❤️❤️ @mbaureloaded."
Fans react to Kudzai's post
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many shared thoughts on Khanyi's new face.
@bella_deii said:
"Is it me or one eye i higher than the other."
@haya_ahmda commented:
"Why was i expecting more?"
@i_am_pasky added:
"This couple even looks alike now😍"
@dr.lica said:
"The most beautiful couple!!!🔥🔥🔥"
@misskedi1 wrote:
"She looks like Denise Simba."
@los.tgalaxy added:
"Mr 47..thank uu for keeping Ms Mbau happy and for being there for her wen the whole of SA ridiculed her❤️I salute uu sir."
@thee_millennium_ noted:
"I'm sure 47 couldn't wait to post his woman in her brand new face😍😍😍"
Khanyi Mbau finally shows off her progress after plastic surgery
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau gave fans a peep at her new face shortly after her controversial cosmetic procedure.
Khanyi Mbau is topping social media trends after she gave netizens a look at her face after undergoing cosmetic surgery.
