Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, explained on Instagram that he covers her face in pictures to protect her planned big reveal following her controversial plastic surgery

Social media users speculated that Mbau's hidden face could be due to an unsatisfactory outcome, prompting humorous reactions

Fans expressed both scepticism and anticipation, with some jokingly comparing her to Michael Jackson and others eagerly awaiting her new look

The world has been dying to see Khanyi Mbau's new face after her controversial plastic surgery. Since the surgery, the star has been stepping out in masks or face covers.

Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has revealed why he covered her face in pictures. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend on why he covered her face

Social media users have been speculating that the larger-than-life media personality Khanyi Mbau has not unveiled her new face because it was botched. Many had questions when the Redroom actress's Dubai-based boyfriend covered her face in the latest pictures.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Kudzai Mushonga explained that he covered Khanyi's face because she wanted to do a big reveal soon. He said:

"Mrs K❤️ will reveal her face soon. I post covering her face so I don’t spoil her reveal plan."

Fans react to Khanyi Mbau's hidden face

Social media users still think Khanyi Mbau's new face did not come out as the star hoped. Many posted hilarious comments in the comments section.

purity_kk3 said:

"You keep hiding her face😂😂 is it that messed up??"

@macbethbennet commented:

"Khanyi will only be recognised by fingerprints at home affairs and banks 😍😍😍😃"

@sibalukhulu_omkhulu wrote:

"When are we seeing our own Micheal Jackson? 😢"

@buyisiwe531 shared:

"I guess we will never see Khanyi again😢😢"

@paliegh007 added:

"Am I the only one who can't wait to see how she looks🥹🥹"

Khanyi Mbau's joke about bleaching her private parts resurfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a throwback video of reality television star and actress Khanyi Mbau joking about lightening her private parts has gone viral on social media. The clip is from her reality show, Mbau Reloaded.

We all know Khanyi Mbau is not afraid to do anything to look perfect. The controversial media personality recently shook fans when she shared details about the latest facial procedure she went through.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News