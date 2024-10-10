A throwback video of Khanyi Mbau joking about lightening her private parts from her reality TV show Mbau Reloaded has gone viral on social media

A throwback video of reality television star and actress Khanyi Mbau joking about lightening her private parts has gone viral on social media. The clip from her reality show Mbau Reloaded.

An old video of Khanyi Mbau talking about bleaching has resurfaced. Image: @mbaureloaded

Khanyi Mbau's hilarious video resurfaces

We all know Khanyi Mbau is not afraid to do whatever it takes to look perfect. The controversial media personality recently shook fans when she shared details about the latest facial procedure she went through.

Khanyi has been open about her bleaching journey. She has admitted that she lightened her skin and is proud of it. However, fans have unearthed a video of the star joking about bleaching her private parts. In the video shared on X by @_BlackZA, Khanyi joked about how bleaching made her private parts look new.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Khanyi's viral video

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the viral clip. Many hailed Khanyi for her humour in the video.

@Mthembu_77 commented:

“It deserves a portrait 😂😅🤣"

@nqo_nzuza wrote:

"and super proud of herself🤣🤣🤣"

@Mosilahead added:

"In car language we call this code 3"

@vavavoom6 said:

"The grip is still the same lol."

@iLoveTHICK78020 commented:

"When was the last time I heard anybody say fanny 😂😂"

@samora43217580 added:

"Who is funding her to do this? The is an agenda behind all this madness…"

Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend Kudzai fuels bleaching rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has been charting social media trends since revealing her recent procedure. Fans were shocked to see how much her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has also changed.

Mzansi actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau's Dubai-based boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has also been accused of changing his looks. The allegations come hot on the heels of Khanyi's latest procedure, which left the world at a loss for words.

