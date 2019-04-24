Khanyi Mbau's age, daughter, net worth, boyfriend, family and more

Khanyi Mbau has been gracing the South African television scene for years. The outspoken actress/ TV show host is known for saying things in black and white on air. Moreover, the lady is a mother to a beautiful daughter. You can find Khanyi Mbau's age and more about her below.

Khanyi has hosted several popular shows and featured in the most-viewed TV series in South Africa. She credits her mother and grandparents for laying a foundation for her success. Khanyi's younger half-sibling, Lasizwe Dambuza, is also an entertainer and media personality.

Khanyi Mbau profile

Full name Khanyisile Mbau Famous as Khanyi Mbau Date of birth 15 October 1985 Zodiac sign Libra Age 37 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace Florence Nightingale Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa Raised at Soweto, South Africa Nationality South African Profession Actress, television host, and socialite Father Menzi Mcunu Mother Lynette Sisi Mbau Brother Lasizwe Dambuza Sister Thandeka Mcunu Marital status Divorced Sexuality Straight Former spouse Mandla Mthembu Children Khanukani Mbau Net worth Approx. $10 million Business " I am Khanyi" gin liquor brand Email mykhanyimbau@gmail.com Instagram @mbaureloaded Facebook @KhanyiMbauBling TikTok @mbaureloaded Bio-book B*itch, Please! I’m Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau's biography

Khanyi Mbau was born on 15 October 1985 at the Florence Nightingale Hospital in Johannesburg and raised in Soweto, South Africa.

How old is Khanyi Mbau?

Khanyisile Mbau's age is 37 years as of December 2022.

Khanyi Mbau's family

Her mother, Lynette Sisi Mbau, was a finance officer for pension funds at Barclays bank. Khanyi Mbau's father, Menzi Mcunu, did not give her his surname. He could not claim her as per the traditions before marrying her mother.

Being a young single mother, Lynette left her baby under her mother's care in Mofolo, Soweto. Her parents were more Western and open-minded than most people in the Soweto community.

Khanyi's grandfather, Mr Babes Mbau, taught her to play the saxophone. She calls grandmother Gladys "The Queen of England" because she was a disciplinarian and ardent to detail.

Most children in the neighbourhood bullied Khanyi for being different from them. Her grandparents sent her to an all-white school where she wore a blazer and relaxed her hair.

Khanyi Mbau's siblings

Khanyi has two younger siblings. Her brother Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza is a famous YouTuber, actor, media personality, and social media influencer. He is the on of Lindiwe Dambuza and Menzi Mcunu. Khanyi's sister, Thandeka Mcunu, is a businesswoman and TV personality.

What is Khanyi Mbau's daughter's age?

Khanukani Mbau's age is 16 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24 December 2006.

Khanyi Mbau's TV series and shows

Khanyisile became famous nationwide for playing Doobsie on Muvhango from 2004 to 2005. She was actress Lindiwe Chibi's replacement. She was fired when her partying lifestyle interfered with her work. The Doobsie character left the show after being shot by her boyfriend, Dan Mokoena.

Khanyi joined the second season of SABC 1's Mzansi series in 2006 as Mbali. The network did not renew her contract for season 3. In 2007, the actress featured as Zee on SABC 1's After 9 mini-series.

In 2012, Khanyisile was a guest judge in Turn it Out season 2 on SABC 1. In 2013, she featured in one episode of the Ekasi: Our Stories drama series on E.tv. The lady later featured in the I Am documentary by DStv Vuzu and played Sindisiwe Sibeko in the Like Father Like mini-series on Mzansi Magic.

In August 2012, Mbau released her biography, B*itch, Please! I’m Khanyi Mbau. Media personality Lesley Mofokeng was the biography's author. 2013 was another big year for the actress. She featured in the E.tv's Reality Check docu-reality series and debuted Katch It With Khanyi talk show on the OpenView HD channel eKasi+.

Khanyisile Mbau's talk show was renewed for a second season in late 2014 after the first term got over 785,000 views. By November 2014, Katch It With Khanyi had over 1.6 million viewers. It was nominated for the South African Film and Television Awards in 2015.

The actress contested in the Strictly Come Dancing 7th edition. She and her partner Quintus Jasen were eliminated after seven weeks due to inadequate votes from the public. In mid-2015, Khanyi won MTV Africa’s lip sync battle and played Pinki on E.tv’s Ashes to Ashes.

In 2018, she began hosting The Big Secret on BET Africa and featured in Young, Famous & African season 1 in 2022. The table below summarizes Khanyi Mbau's TV career:

Khanyi Mbau's TV roles

Year TV show/series Season Role 2019 The Scoop Season 1 - 3 Herself (host) 2014 - 2020 Katch It With Khanyi Season 1 - 3 Herself (host) After 9 Season 1 Zee 2018 Isithembiso Season 2 Herself 2015 - 2016 aYeYe Season 1 Thenjiwe Ashes to Ashes Season 1 Pinki Check - Coast Season 1 I Am Season 1 Herself eKasi: Our Stories Season 5 Thabiso / Thandisiwe Muvhango Season 1 Doobsie Like Father Like Son Season 1 Sindisiwe Sibeko 2018 - 2019 Uzalo Season 4 -5 Dinekile (aka Lady Die) Mzansi Season 2 Mbali My Perfect Family Season 3 Herself Mzansi Love - Kasi Love Season 2 Kgomotso Mzansi Love - Big City Love Season 3 Lebo Kgosi Scandal Season 1 Katlego Reality Check Season 1 Herself Skwizas Season 3 Mimi The Close Up Season 4 Herself Strictly Come Dancing Season 7 Herself (celebrity dancer) The Comedy Central Roast Season 7 Herself (roaster) Tropika Island of Treasure - Thailand Season 3 Herself The Lab Season 1 - 2 Kgomotso/Busi The South African Film and Television Awards Season 8 - 10 Herself (host/presenter) The South African Music Awards Season 22 - 23 Herself (presenter) Turn it Out - Street Battle Season 2 Herself (guest judge) 2022 Young Famous & African Season 1 Herself

Khanyi Mbau on the radio

Khanyisile was a radio show host on Metro FM for a year alongside Ntombi Ngcobo and Somixi Mhlongo. She got the job in July 2016.

Khanyisile Mbau's films

Khanyisile has appeared in numerous movies, including:

Happiness is a Four-letter Word (2016) as Bheki’s wife, Zaza. The role got her listed among the top 10 actresses at the Johannesburg Film Festival.

(2016) as Bheki’s wife, Zaza. The role got her listed among the top 10 actresses at the Johannesburg Film Festival. The Red Room (2018)

Frank and Fearless ((2018) by producer Leon Schuster.

by producer Leon Schuster. Happiness Ever After (2021)

Khanyi Mbau's net worth and lifestyle

Khanyi Mbau's worth is around $10 million. She launched the I am Khanyi gin liquor brand in 2018. The brand uses pink bottles with some gold writings and sells countrywide.

Khanyi Mbau's house

She has not shared how much money she invested in her huge mansion.

Khanyi Mbau's cars

She owns several luxury models, including a navy blue Porsche whose worth is approximately R800,000. Khanyi bought her first luxury car at age 18 and a Lambo at age 21.

Khanyi Mbau's daughter's apartment

Mandla and Khanyi Mbau’s daughter has a house next to her mum's mansion. Many believe she is too young to live alone in a big house.

Who is Khanyi Mbau's baby daddy?

Khanyi Mbau's baby daddy is a South African multi-millionaire journalist turned entrepreneur. She claimed that she was with Mandla Mthembu for his money. They met in 2005 when she was 19. She was checking out Beverly Hills Hotel.

The couple married in 2006 despite their 30-year age gap and divorced in 2009. Afterwards, the actress dated mogul Theunis Cronus for a year. Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole broke up in July 2020 after 10 years of dating.

Is Khanyi Mbau's daughter pregnant?

Khanyi refuted the 2021 rumours that her daughter was pregnant.

Who is Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend?

She is dating Kudzai Terrence Mushonga. The young Zimbabwean millionaire is a businessman.

Khanyi Mbau's cancer sickness

Khanyi Mbau's new reveals notable doll-like features and a lighter complexion. Her old photos have darker skin complexion. The actress admitted to skin lightening to look like a doll. In 2017, there were speculations that she had skin cancer due to bleaching.

Khanyisile also posted an almost n*ude picture on social media as part of a body appreciation campaign. An internet troll accused her of skin bleaching in September 2016, but she defended herself.

Is Khanyi Mbau missing?

In 2021, her partner, Kudzai Mushonga, claimed she went missing in Dubai. Kanyi revealed she was home, safe and sound.

Khanyi Mbau's Instagram page

In November 2015, she got a "Best Instagram Account" nomination from the Channel24 Online Awards. Khanyi Mbau's Instagram account has 5.8 million followers as of December 2022.

Facts about Khanyi Mbau

Below are interesting things you need to know about Khanyi Mbau:

According to Khanyi Mbau's latest news, she currently lives in Dubai with her boyfriend.

She fixed her dark hands in October 2022 after people trolled her.

The actress loves shopping for shoes.

South African actress Khanyi Mbau is bold and gifted. The media personality continues to scale the heights of her career. Mzansi wishes her the best in her endeavours.

