Khanyi Mbau's age, daughter, net worth, boyfriend, family and more
Khanyi Mbau has been gracing the South African television scene for years. The outspoken actress/ TV show host is known for saying things in black and white on air. Moreover, the lady is a mother to a beautiful daughter. You can find Khanyi Mbau's age and more about her below.
Khanyi has hosted several popular shows and featured in the most-viewed TV series in South Africa. She credits her mother and grandparents for laying a foundation for her success. Khanyi's younger half-sibling, Lasizwe Dambuza, is also an entertainer and media personality.
Khanyi Mbau profile
|Full name
|Khanyisile Mbau
|Famous as
|Khanyi Mbau
|Date of birth
|15 October 1985
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Age
|37 years (as of December 2022)
|Birthplace
|Florence Nightingale Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa
|Raised at
|Soweto, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Profession
|Actress, television host, and socialite
|Father
|Menzi Mcunu
|Mother
|Lynette Sisi Mbau
|Brother
|Lasizwe Dambuza
|Sister
|Thandeka Mcunu
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Former spouse
|Mandla Mthembu
|Children
|Khanukani Mbau
|Net worth
|Approx. $10 million
|Business
|" I am Khanyi" gin liquor brand
|mykhanyimbau@gmail.com
|@mbaureloaded
|@KhanyiMbauBling
|TikTok
|@mbaureloaded
|Bio-book
|B*itch, Please! I’m Khanyi Mbau
Khanyi Mbau's biography
Khanyi Mbau was born on 15 October 1985 at the Florence Nightingale Hospital in Johannesburg and raised in Soweto, South Africa.
How old is Khanyi Mbau?
Khanyisile Mbau's age is 37 years as of December 2022.
Khanyi Mbau's family
Her mother, Lynette Sisi Mbau, was a finance officer for pension funds at Barclays bank. Khanyi Mbau's father, Menzi Mcunu, did not give her his surname. He could not claim her as per the traditions before marrying her mother.
Being a young single mother, Lynette left her baby under her mother's care in Mofolo, Soweto. Her parents were more Western and open-minded than most people in the Soweto community.
Khanyi's grandfather, Mr Babes Mbau, taught her to play the saxophone. She calls grandmother Gladys "The Queen of England" because she was a disciplinarian and ardent to detail.
Most children in the neighbourhood bullied Khanyi for being different from them. Her grandparents sent her to an all-white school where she wore a blazer and relaxed her hair.
Khanyi Mbau's siblings
Khanyi has two younger siblings. Her brother Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza is a famous YouTuber, actor, media personality, and social media influencer. He is the on of Lindiwe Dambuza and Menzi Mcunu. Khanyi's sister, Thandeka Mcunu, is a businesswoman and TV personality.
What is Khanyi Mbau's daughter's age?
Khanukani Mbau's age is 16 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24 December 2006.
Khanyi Mbau's TV series and shows
Khanyisile became famous nationwide for playing Doobsie on Muvhango from 2004 to 2005. She was actress Lindiwe Chibi's replacement. She was fired when her partying lifestyle interfered with her work. The Doobsie character left the show after being shot by her boyfriend, Dan Mokoena.
Khanyi joined the second season of SABC 1's Mzansi series in 2006 as Mbali. The network did not renew her contract for season 3. In 2007, the actress featured as Zee on SABC 1's After 9 mini-series.
In 2012, Khanyisile was a guest judge in Turn it Out season 2 on SABC 1. In 2013, she featured in one episode of the Ekasi: Our Stories drama series on E.tv. The lady later featured in the I Am documentary by DStv Vuzu and played Sindisiwe Sibeko in the Like Father Like mini-series on Mzansi Magic.
In August 2012, Mbau released her biography, B*itch, Please! I’m Khanyi Mbau. Media personality Lesley Mofokeng was the biography's author. 2013 was another big year for the actress. She featured in the E.tv's Reality Check docu-reality series and debuted Katch It With Khanyi talk show on the OpenView HD channel eKasi+.
Khanyisile Mbau's talk show was renewed for a second season in late 2014 after the first term got over 785,000 views. By November 2014, Katch It With Khanyi had over 1.6 million viewers. It was nominated for the South African Film and Television Awards in 2015.
The actress contested in the Strictly Come Dancing 7th edition. She and her partner Quintus Jasen were eliminated after seven weeks due to inadequate votes from the public. In mid-2015, Khanyi won MTV Africa’s lip sync battle and played Pinki on E.tv’s Ashes to Ashes.
In 2018, she began hosting The Big Secret on BET Africa and featured in Young, Famous & African season 1 in 2022. The table below summarizes Khanyi Mbau's TV career:
Khanyi Mbau's TV roles
|Year
|TV show/series
|Season
|Role
|2019
|The Scoop
|Season 1 - 3
|Herself (host)
|2014 - 2020
|Katch It With Khanyi
|Season 1 - 3
|Herself (host)
|After 9
|Season 1
|Zee
|2018
|Isithembiso
|Season 2
|Herself
|2015 - 2016
|aYeYe
|Season 1
|Thenjiwe
|Ashes to Ashes
|Season 1
|Pinki
|Check - Coast
|Season 1
|I Am
|Season 1
|Herself
|eKasi: Our Stories
|Season 5
|Thabiso / Thandisiwe
|Muvhango
|Season 1
|Doobsie
|Like Father Like Son
|Season 1
|Sindisiwe Sibeko
|2018 - 2019
|Uzalo
|Season 4 -5
|Dinekile (aka Lady Die)
|Mzansi
|Season 2
|Mbali
|My Perfect Family
|Season 3
|Herself
|Mzansi Love - Kasi Love
|Season 2
|Kgomotso
|Mzansi Love - Big City Love
|Season 3
|Lebo Kgosi
|Scandal
|Season 1
|Katlego
|Reality Check
|Season 1
|Herself
|Skwizas
|Season 3
|Mimi
|The Close Up
|Season 4
|Herself
|Strictly Come Dancing
|Season 7
|Herself (celebrity dancer)
|The Comedy Central Roast
|Season 7
|Herself (roaster)
|Tropika Island of Treasure - Thailand
|Season 3
|Herself
|The Lab
|Season 1 - 2
|Kgomotso/Busi
|The South African Film and Television Awards
|Season 8 - 10
|Herself (host/presenter)
|The South African Music Awards
|Season 22 - 23
|Herself (presenter)
|Turn it Out - Street Battle
|Season 2
|Herself (guest judge)
|2022
|Young Famous & African
|Season 1
|Herself
Khanyi Mbau on the radio
Khanyisile was a radio show host on Metro FM for a year alongside Ntombi Ngcobo and Somixi Mhlongo. She got the job in July 2016.
Khanyisile Mbau's films
Khanyisile has appeared in numerous movies, including:
- Happiness is a Four-letter Word (2016) as Bheki’s wife, Zaza. The role got her listed among the top 10 actresses at the Johannesburg Film Festival.
- The Red Room (2018)
- Frank and Fearless ((2018) by producer Leon Schuster.
- Happiness Ever After (2021)
Khanyi Mbau's net worth and lifestyle
Khanyi Mbau's worth is around $10 million. She launched the I am Khanyi gin liquor brand in 2018. The brand uses pink bottles with some gold writings and sells countrywide.
Khanyi Mbau's house
She has not shared how much money she invested in her huge mansion.
Khanyi Mbau's cars
She owns several luxury models, including a navy blue Porsche whose worth is approximately R800,000. Khanyi bought her first luxury car at age 18 and a Lambo at age 21.
Khanyi Mbau's daughter's apartment
Mandla and Khanyi Mbau’s daughter has a house next to her mum's mansion. Many believe she is too young to live alone in a big house.
Who is Khanyi Mbau's baby daddy?
Khanyi Mbau's baby daddy is a South African multi-millionaire journalist turned entrepreneur. She claimed that she was with Mandla Mthembu for his money. They met in 2005 when she was 19. She was checking out Beverly Hills Hotel.
The couple married in 2006 despite their 30-year age gap and divorced in 2009. Afterwards, the actress dated mogul Theunis Cronus for a year. Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole broke up in July 2020 after 10 years of dating.
Is Khanyi Mbau's daughter pregnant?
Khanyi refuted the 2021 rumours that her daughter was pregnant.
Who is Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend?
She is dating Kudzai Terrence Mushonga. The young Zimbabwean millionaire is a businessman.
Khanyi Mbau's cancer sickness
Khanyi Mbau's new reveals notable doll-like features and a lighter complexion. Her old photos have darker skin complexion. The actress admitted to skin lightening to look like a doll. In 2017, there were speculations that she had skin cancer due to bleaching.
Khanyisile also posted an almost n*ude picture on social media as part of a body appreciation campaign. An internet troll accused her of skin bleaching in September 2016, but she defended herself.
Is Khanyi Mbau missing?
In 2021, her partner, Kudzai Mushonga, claimed she went missing in Dubai. Kanyi revealed she was home, safe and sound.
Khanyi Mbau's Instagram page
In November 2015, she got a "Best Instagram Account" nomination from the Channel24 Online Awards. Khanyi Mbau's Instagram account has 5.8 million followers as of December 2022.
Facts about Khanyi Mbau
Below are interesting things you need to know about Khanyi Mbau:
- According to Khanyi Mbau's latest news, she currently lives in Dubai with her boyfriend.
- She fixed her dark hands in October 2022 after people trolled her.
- The actress loves shopping for shoes.
South African actress Khanyi Mbau is bold and gifted. The media personality continues to scale the heights of her career. Mzansi wishes her the best in her endeavours.
READ ALSO: The untold story of Sho Madjozi's parents you ought to know
Briefly.co.za also shared a deep story of Sho Madjozi's parents. The South African rapper is popular in East African countries, where Swahili is a primary language for most countries.
Sho Madjozi lady grew up in Tanzania, where she learnt Swahili. She speaks and sometimes sings Swahili. The lady is also fluent in isiZulu, Tsonga, Sepedi, English, and French.
Source: Briefly News