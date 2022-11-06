Who is Kwezi Ndlovu? Age, boyfriend, height, pictures, profiles, net worth

Kwezi Ndlovu is an actress and social media celebrity from South Africa. Ndlovu made her debut in 2018 when she portrayed Vivian in the Mzansi Magic TV series, Isithembiso. She has also appeared in TV soaps, including The Herd, Isibaya, Housekeepers and Rockville. The actress is one of TV’s most promising faces and continues to grow her fan base by the day.

Actress Ndlovu is originally from Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Photo: @kwezi_ndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Kwezi Ndlovu started her acting career after graduating from high school in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is a popular celebrity with a substantial following on Instagram and Twitter. She enjoys and encourages traditional African clothes through her blogs.

Kwezi Ndlovu's profile summary and bio

Full name Kwezi Ndlovu Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1993 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Durban, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Siblings One Relationship status Single Profession Actress, social media personality Net worth R1 791 000 - R2 600 000 Instagram @kwezi_ndlovu Twitter @kwezi_ndlovu

Who is Kwezi Ndlovu?

She is a popular personality and actress from South Africa. Where is Kwezi Ndlovu from? She was born in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The actress was raised together with her younger brother, Usembezile Gatsheni. She currently resides in Durban, South Africa. Regarding her educational background, she attended a local high school in South Africa.

She is known to be close to her parents, especially her father. On Father’s Day in 2020, the actress shared several lovely photos with her dad wishing him a happy Father's Day.

How old is Vivian from Isithembiso?

Ndlovu was born on 28 July 1993, making him a Leo. Photo: @kwezi_ndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Kwezi Ndlovu's age is 29 years as of 2022. He was born on 28 July 1993, making him a Leo.

Kwezi Ndlovu’s career highlights

She is among South African actresses flying the South African flag high up in the sky. After falling in love with performances at high school, she decided to relocate to Johannesburg in 2016 to pursue a career in acting. She first appeared on the big screen in 2017 in the Isithembiso TV show.

The actress landed her first starring role in television when she was cast as Thuli Ngubane in the second season of the Mzansi Magic drama series Housekeepers.

Kwezi Ndlovu on Rockville

In 2021, the South African actress was announced as one of the new cast members of the popular TV series Rockville. She would appear on the show alongside other popular actors, including Wiseman Zitha, Thulisile Phongolo and Thabisile Zikhali.

What is Kwezi Ndlovu’s net worth?

Ndlovu has an alleged net worth of R2,600,000. Photo: @kwezi_ndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

The South African actress has an alleged net worth of R2,600,000. However, this information is not official and is, therefore, unreliable. Her primary source of income is her acting career. She also makes an income as a brand ambassador on her social media platforms.

Who is Kwezi Ndlovu's boyfriend?

The South African actress keeps her personal life under wraps. She is neither married nor dating anyone at the time of writing.

What is Kwezi Ndlovu's height?

The actress stands 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. There is little known about her weight. However, in 2021, she mentioned that she was working on her weight.

Kwezi Ndlovu's profiles

The television personality has a sizable following on social media. For instance, she boasts over 242K followers on Instagram. She created her Twitter account on September 2016, and she has over 41.6K followers at the time of writing.

Kwezi Ndlovu's pictures

Kwezi Ndlovu frequently shares several bik*ni photos of herself on Instagram. Besides that, the celebrity also loves posting pictures with her family members.

Is Kwezi Ndlovu still alive?

Yes, the South African actress is alive. She resides in Durban, South Africa, with her family.

Kwezi Ndlovu is among the most talented actresses from South Africa. She is widely recognized as Vivian, a role she played on the Isithembiso TV show.

