Howard Stern is a celebrity that needs no introduction, but in case you did not know, he is an American television and radio personality, author and comedian. Currently, he hosts his show, The Howard Stern Show, which you can find on SiriusXM, where he interviews various musicians. Before that, he could be seen on America's Got Talent. While there is tons of information on him, what do we know about his daughter, Deborah Jennifer Stern?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Howard’s middle daughter prefers to stay out of the limelight. Photo: @celebsgist on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Howard's daughter is immensely private compared to her famous father, and much of her life is kept under wraps. But, there are some facts we managed to uncover through extensive digging. Here is a basic summary of what we know about her before we get into detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Deborah Jennifer Stern Nickname Deborah Date of birth 9 May 1986 Age 36 years old Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Manhattan, New York City, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unconfirmed Current residence New York City, USA (unconfirmed) Current nationality American Marital status Married to Colin Christy Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight Unconfirmed Height 170 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Parents Howard Stern and Alison Berns Siblings Ashley Jade Stern and Emily Beth Stern Profession Actress (previously), businesswoman Education Bachelor in Humanitarian Services (university not confirmed) Native language English

As suggested by the limited amount of information available, she prefers not to publicly disclose much about her life, including her private and professional life. However, we know she had a brief stint as an actress, as seen through her appearances in shows and movies like Parker Lewis Can't Lose, For the Boys and Nudist Colony of the Dead. Here is what we could find on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Deborah Jennifer Stern's age

As of June 2022, Howard's middle daughter is 36 years old.

Deborah Jennifer Stern's height

Standing at a staggering height of 170 cm, she is considered taller than many women since she is six feet tall.

Deborah Jennifer Stern's children

There is no confirmation on whether or not she has any children with her husband, and if she does, she keeps her family out of the limelight.

Beth, Howard and two of his daughters attended the premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ in 2009. Photo: Jim Spellman.

Source: Getty Images

Deborah Jennifer Stern's husband

Colin Christy is married to Deborah and is largely successful in his own right. He founded and subsequently owns Hapa Inaba Designs, a successful businessman, art designer, and high-end custom furniture design company.

Deborah Stern’s wedding

Deborah Jennifer Stern married her partner Colin during an intimate ceremony on 8 October 2016 in San Francisco, California. Included in the list of those who attended were her mother, sisters and famous father.

Deborah Jennifer Stern’s profiles

Considering that she goes through such extremes to keep her life private, Deborah Jennifer Stern's Instagram does not exist. It seems she does not have any forms of social media, preferring to keep her personal life out of the public eye.

Deborah Jennifer Stern's net worth

As mentioned earlier, she had a short-lived career as an actress before taking a new route. Now a businesswoman, she is a partner of Debra Stern Partners, a company that provides counselling and therapy services. All her business endeavours and career moves over the years gave her an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Deborah Jennifer Stern prefers to live a quiet lifestyle compared to her famous father, which seems to work well for her. From what we can tell, the former actress seems happy with her reclusive, low-key lifestyle approach with her husband, Colin Christy.

READ ALSO: Who is Sarah Wright? Age, children, parents, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently wrote about Sarah Wright, an American actress with a recurring role on Parks and Recreation, among other shows. As her career is up and on the rise, audience interest in her is also rising.

So, what is there to know about Sarah, and which are her most iconic roles to date? Click here to learn that and much more about the star.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News