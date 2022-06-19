What was Prince's height? Everything you need to know about his body measurements
Even though death is inevitable, the passing away of legendary music pioneers remains painfully tragic. Artists like Prince left a huge gap due to this significant contribution to the entertainment sector. He was one of the most revered musical pacesetters and innovators. Prince's height was an interesting topic as he was considered among the shortest entertainers of his era.
Prince was a multi-talented personality in the American entertainment industry. He was a well-recognized singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. In addition, he was widely recognized for his vivid personality and wide vocal range.
Prince's profile summary
|Full name
|Prince Rogers Nelson
|Nickname
|Prince
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7th June 1958
|Date of death
|21st April 2016
|Age at death
|57 years
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
|Place of death
|Chanhassen, Minnesota, US
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed-race
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5' 2''
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Prince's weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Shoe size
|6 (US)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Mattie Della
|Father
|John Lewis
|Siblings
|One (Tyka)
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Mayte Garcis (m.1996-d.2000) and Manuela Testolini (m. 2001-d.2006)
|Children
|One (Amiir)
|School
|Bryant Junior High School and Central High School
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer
|@prince
|@prince
Who was Prince?
He was a talented American entertainer born on 7th June 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. His parents were jazz singer Mattie Della (mother) and songwriter John Lewis (father). He had one younger sister, Tyka, born n 18th May 1960.
He joined Bryant Junior High School and later Central High School in Minneapolis. In school, he participated in several sporting activities such as baseball, basketball and football. In addition, he was a player for the Central's junior varsity basketball team.
While Rogers was still attending Bryant Junior High School, he was trained in classical ballet at the Minnesota Dance Theatre. He attained his training through the Urban Arts Program of Minneapolis Public Schools.
What was Prince famous for?
He was recognised for his successful music career. He produced his albums and pioneered the Minneapolis Sound. He gained global fame for incorporating various styles in his music ranging from funk, rock, R&B, soul, new wave, pop, synth-pop, hip-hop and jazz. In addition, he played all his instruments on his recordings.
Prince's height and other body measurements
Apart from his famous career, Prince's size was one of the other causes of his fame. He was one of the smallest statured people in the entertainment industry. How tall was Prince? He stood at the height of 5 feet 2 inches. He compensated for this height by wearing high-heeled boots on and off the stage.
For this other body statistics, the American singer was around 55 kg. However, at the time of his death, he has lost a whopping 5 kilograms making his 50 kg. According to his personal chef, Rogers barely ate during his last few months on earth.
He frequently suffered from sore throats. Finally, he was so ill that it is alleged that his bodyguard had to carry him off in his private jet on the day leading up to his death.
Prince's fast facts
- Who was Rogers Nelson? He was a widely-recognized American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.
- Who were Rogers's parents? His parents were jazz singer Mattie Della (mother) and songwriter John Lewis (father).
- How tall was Prince? The singer stood at a height of 5 feet and 2 inches tall.
- How much did Prince weigh? His normal weight was around 55 kg, but he weighed 50 kg at his death due to excessive illness leading to massive weight loss.
- How tall was Prince without his boots? It is not known how tall he was without the boots as he wore them on and off the stage.
- Was Rogers married? Yes, he was married and divorced twice in his life. First, he married Mayte Garcia in 1996 but divorced in 2000. Later he married Manuela Testolini in 2001 but divorced in 2006.
- What happened to Prince? He died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl on 21st April 2016 in his home at Paisley Park.
- What happened to Prince's son? His son, Amiir, died a week after his birth after succumbing to Pfeiffer syndrome.
Prince's height put him in the category of some of the shortest performers of his time. As a result, he often wore high-heeled boots to compensate for his height. Regardless, he is widely considered one of the greatest singers of his generation due to his unmatched talent.
