Even though death is inevitable, the passing away of legendary music pioneers remains painfully tragic. Artists like Prince left a huge gap due to this significant contribution to the entertainment sector. He was one of the most revered musical pacesetters and innovators. Prince's height was an interesting topic as he was considered among the shortest entertainers of his era.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rogers speaks onstage at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium. (Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Prince was a multi-talented personality in the American entertainment industry. He was a well-recognized singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. In addition, he was widely recognized for his vivid personality and wide vocal range.

Prince's profile summary

Full name Prince Rogers Nelson Nickname Prince Gender Male Date of birth 7th June 1958 Date of death 21st April 2016 Age at death 57 years Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota, US Place of death Chanhassen, Minnesota, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 2'' Height in centimetres 157 Prince's weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Mattie Della Father John Lewis Siblings One (Tyka) Marital status Married Partner Mayte Garcis (m.1996-d.2000) and Manuela Testolini (m. 2001-d.2006) Children One (Amiir) School Bryant Junior High School and Central High School Profession Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer Instagram @prince Twitter @prince

Who was Prince?

He was a talented American entertainer born on 7th June 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. His parents were jazz singer Mattie Della (mother) and songwriter John Lewis (father). He had one younger sister, Tyka, born n 18th May 1960.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

American singer Rogers (1958-2016) performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Ross Marino

Source: Getty Images

He joined Bryant Junior High School and later Central High School in Minneapolis. In school, he participated in several sporting activities such as baseball, basketball and football. In addition, he was a player for the Central's junior varsity basketball team.

While Rogers was still attending Bryant Junior High School, he was trained in classical ballet at the Minnesota Dance Theatre. He attained his training through the Urban Arts Program of Minneapolis Public Schools.

What was Prince famous for?

He was recognised for his successful music career. He produced his albums and pioneered the Minneapolis Sound. He gained global fame for incorporating various styles in his music ranging from funk, rock, R&B, soul, new wave, pop, synth-pop, hip-hop and jazz. In addition, he played all his instruments on his recordings.

Prince's height and other body measurements

Apart from his famous career, Prince's size was one of the other causes of his fame. He was one of the smallest statured people in the entertainment industry. How tall was Prince? He stood at the height of 5 feet 2 inches. He compensated for this height by wearing high-heeled boots on and off the stage.

For this other body statistics, the American singer was around 55 kg. However, at the time of his death, he has lost a whopping 5 kilograms making his 50 kg. According to his personal chef, Rogers barely ate during his last few months on earth.

He frequently suffered from sore throats. Finally, he was so ill that it is alleged that his bodyguard had to carry him off in his private jet on the day leading up to his death.

Prince's fast facts

US singer Rogers performs at the Grand Palais in Paris. Photo: Bertrand Guay

Source: Getty Images

Who was Rogers Nelson? He was a widely-recognized American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. Who were Rogers's parents? His parents were jazz singer Mattie Della (mother) and songwriter John Lewis (father). How tall was Prince? The singer stood at a height of 5 feet and 2 inches tall. How much did Prince weigh? His normal weight was around 55 kg, but he weighed 50 kg at his death due to excessive illness leading to massive weight loss. How tall was Prince without his boots? It is not known how tall he was without the boots as he wore them on and off the stage. Was Rogers married? Yes, he was married and divorced twice in his life. First, he married Mayte Garcia in 1996 but divorced in 2000. Later he married Manuela Testolini in 2001 but divorced in 2006. What happened to Prince? He died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl on 21st April 2016 in his home at Paisley Park. What happened to Prince's son? His son, Amiir, died a week after his birth after succumbing to Pfeiffer syndrome.

Prince's height put him in the category of some of the shortest performers of his time. As a result, he often wore high-heeled boots to compensate for his height. Regardless, he is widely considered one of the greatest singers of his generation due to his unmatched talent.

READ ALSO: Who is Marisol Yotta? Age, husband, height, career, family, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Marisol Yotta. She is an American social media influencer famous for posting stunning photos and explicit video content.

Although she chose an online career, Marisol holds a bachelor's degree in nutrition and dietetics from California State University Long Beach.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News