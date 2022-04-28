Who is Marisol Yotta? Age, husband, height, career, family, profiles, net worth

The invention and development of social media have created an opportunity for people to thrive. Others have carved a niche and found ways of monetizing their fanbase. Marisol Yotta is the perfect example of one such personality. She is an internet model and social media influencer.

Who is Marisol Yotta?

Source: Instagram

Marisol Yotta is a talented model with a perfect body. Her gorgeous looks have earned her a massive following on social media. She is also famous for being a social media influencer, and her numbers are proof that she is good at her craft. How much do you know about her? Go through these details to find out more.

Marisol Yotta's profile summary

Full name: Marisol Yotta

Marisol Yotta Nickname: Queen M, Marie

Queen M, Marie Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25th June, 1991

25th June, 1991 Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: California, USA

California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Height in cm: 167 cm

167 cm Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Weight in kg: 58 kg

58 kg Weight in pounds: 128 lbs

128 lbs Education: Undergraduate degree in nutrition and dietetics, masters degree in nutrition, healthspan and longevity

Undergraduate degree in nutrition and dietetics, masters degree in nutrition, healthspan and longevity Alma mater: California State University Long Beach, The University of Southern California

California State University Long Beach, The University of Southern California Occupation: Fashion model, social media influencer, content creator, entrepreneur

Fashion model, social media influencer, content creator, entrepreneur Instagram: marisol.yotta

marisol.yotta Onlyfans: Marisol Yotta

Marisol Yotta's biography

The adult content industry is one of the most controversial money-making ventures. Despite the scrutiny, public figures make a killing out of it. Marisol Yotta has capitalized on it, and apart from amassing wealth, she has earned her spot on social media. Her significant numbers on social media platforms are a testament to that.

Marisol Yotta's age

Marisol Yotta's age

Source: Instagram

She was born on 16th June 1987 in California, USA. She is an American national. Therefore, as of April 2022, she is thirty years old.

Marisol Yotta's family

Marisol was raised by a supportive family. Her parents raised her along with her sisters and cousins. Even though she is in the limelight, not much is known about her family and what they do.

According to speculations, her father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. She allegedly shares a beautiful relationship with her family.

Educational background

Even though she chose a career in social media, Queen M is well-learned. She holds a bachelor's degree in nutrition and dietetics and a master's degree in nutrition, healthspan, and longevity. She studied at the California State University Long Beach and the University of Southern California.

Marisol Yotta's career

Queen M began her modelling career at a tender age. Currently, she owns an Onlyfans account where she drops jaw-dropping pictures and exclusive video content.

She also enjoys a massive following on Instagram and Twitter, where she shares gorgeous photos. She has monetized her social media accounts.

Marisol enjoys an audience of more than 600,000 followers on Instagram. She shares photos profiling her gorgeous body on the platform.

Marisol Yotta's Onlyfans

Queen M runs an Onlyfans account where she has more than 59,000 subscribers. She has shared more than 100 videos and 258 photos on the platform.

Marisol Yotta's husband

Queen M is married to Bastian Yotta. Bastian is a German multimillionaire businessman. They got married in a lavish ceremony six months after their engagement.

Bаstiаn’s Plаyboy Mаnsion lifestyle becаme well-known in 2015 аfter photos of him spending $100,000 every month went virаl.

Marisol Yotta's height

She has been blessing the internet with her splendid modelling photoshoots and video content. Her body has always had fans drooling at her gorgeous body.

Marisol Yotta's net worth

According to speculations, her worth is estimated at $7 million. She has made money solely through her career as a model and social media influencer.

These details about Marisol Yotta highlight the unknown facts about her life. They also clear speculations that fans have about her. Her career seems to be doing her good.

