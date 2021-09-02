Aurora Snow: age, height, husband, books, movies and tv shows, profiles, worth

Aurora Snow is a retired award-winning porn star from the United States. She was in the adult entertainment business for more than ten years. After leaving the industry, she became a full-time writer for Glammonitor and The Daily Beast publications and is also a published author. This article takes a deeper look into her fascinating life.

Aurora Snow became an adult film actress at 18 years when she was in college at UC-Irvine. Photo: @Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Aurora Snow is also a mother and previously opened up about the challenges of mixing responsible parenthood and adult entertainment. How was she able to navigate the highly stigmatized porn career and be a doting mother at the same time?

Aurora Snow's profile summary

Birth name: Rebecca Claire Kensington

Rebecca Claire Kensington Date of birth: 26th November 1981

26th November 1981 Aurora Snow's age: 39 years in 2021

39 years in 2021 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Santa Maria, California, United States

Santa Maria, California, United States Current residence: California and the Midwest

California and the Midwest Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Aurora Snow's height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m)

5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Producer C.J Levy

Producer C.J Levy Children: Son Quentin

Son Quentin Siblings: Two brothers

Two brothers Aurora Snow's education: University of California Irvine (UC-Irvine)

University of California Irvine (UC-Irvine) Profession: Retired porn actress, producer, columnist, public speaker

Retired porn actress, producer, columnist, public speaker Known for: Former pornography actress

Former pornography actress Twitter:

Instagram: @missaurorasnow

@missaurorasnow Net worth: Approximately $1.2 million

Approximately $1.2 million Aurora Snow's books: Aurora Snow: True Stories of Adult Film Stars (2012)

Aurora Snow's family never abandoned after choosing to become an adult entertainment actress. Photo: @Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Early life and education

Aurora Snow was born on 26th November 1981 in Santa Maria, California, United States and is 39 years old in 2021. The former adult film star was brought up by a single mother alongside her two siblings after her parents divorced. Her family was not well off, and she had to take care of them as the eldest sibling. She got her first real job as a pizza shop cashier when she was 13 years old.

Snow worked hard in school and was even branded an introvert for reading too much. She later enrolled at the University of California Irvine to study theatre but later changed to business. She struggled to pay fees and tried earning money from nude modelling. She later found out that video scenes paid more, and that is how she entered the porn industry.

Aurora Snow's husband

The writer is a doting mother to her only son, Quentin. Photo: @missaurorasnow

Source: Instagram

Snow married producer Carl Johnson, professionally known as C.J. Levy, in February 2015. Almost three years later, they finalized their divorce in September 2018. The couple was blessed with one son, Quentin, born in December 2013, before they tied the knot.

When she was entering the adult entertainment industry, the actress knew she would never get married or have children. Her dreams changed more than ten years later when the columnist had to care for her nephews after her brother was bedridden following a motorcycle accident. The experience made her want to have a family, and she welcomed her son two years later in 2013. She once opened up about wanting her son to understand her choice of work once he is old enough.

Career

Snow is best recognized for her work as an adult film actress. She joined the industry as an 18-year-old college student and stayed there for over a decade, although she had planned to stay for only a year. She left the industry to pursue other ventures in 2011.

Aurora appeared in over 400 adult movies and TV shows and also worked as a webcam model during her decade long adult career. More Dirty Debutantes 152 was one of her initial professionally produced and distributed films. She also worked as a contract performer and director for Sin City (2003 to 2005). Other Aurora Snow movies and TV shows include;

The Rules of Attraction (2002) as Masked Naked Girl at Party

(2002) as Masked Naked Girl at Party Superbad (2007)

(2007) This Ain't Star Trek XXX (2009)

(2009) The Sex Files: A Dark XXX Parody

1000 Ways to Die (2010) on the Death on Arrival episode

(2010) on the episode Family Guy: The XXX Parody (2012)

(2012) Howard Stern Show

Not the Brady's Movie as Jan

as Jan The Young Turks

The actress has several awards, nominations and other recognitions for her contribution to adult entertainment. They include;

AVN Female Performer of the Year (2003)

AVN Hall of Fame inductee (2017)

XRCO Hall of Fame inductee (2011)

After exiting the adult entertainment industry, she became a full-time writer. She occasionally writes for Glammonitor and The Daily Beast publications on various issues concerning pornography and women. Her popular book called Aurora Snow: True Stories of Adult Film Stars (published in 2012) documents her experiences.

Aurora Snow's net worth

The actress was one of the highest earning stars and received several awards. Photo: @Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Snow had a successful adult entertainment career and was one of the highest-earning stars. She is also doing well as a writer and public speaker. According to Net Worth Post, her net worth is approximately $1.2 million in 2021.

Aurora Snow is not apologetic about her previous line of work because it solved her money and many other problems. She was also lucky because her family never abandoned her, and her father revealed that he was 'proud' of her choices. Since exiting the controversial industry, Snow remains a vocal supporter of the business through writing.

READ ALSO: Mia Khalifa's net worth, salary, cars, house, career, rise to fame

Briefly.co.za published fascinating facts about Mia Khalifa, a former adult film actress. She gained global recognition after performing adult content wearing a hijab. The act attracted a lot of criticism, especially from the Muslims, for portraying their religion negatively. She became the most searched star on the internet as a result.

Mia Khalifa exited the adult film industry in 2015 to do regular jobs. She opened up regarding her regrets joining the porn business, which made her family and friends abandon her. Today, she is living her best life in New York and is often spotted driving high-end cars.

Source: Briefly.co.za