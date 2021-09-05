Skin Diamond age, real name, siblings, parents, dating, career, net worth

According to NBC. News, the adult-film industry is a multi-billion industry that grosses over $90 billion globally. Many young women have been getting into the industry and many have made a name for themselves at a tender age. Do you know what Skin Diamond's age is? When did it all start for her? Join us as we unravel more about this beauty queen.

Raylin Joy at the XBIZ Awards held at The Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California.

The actress at the 2015 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Skin Diamond biography

How old is Skin Diamond? The former pornographic star is 34 years as of 2021. Skin Diamond's real name is Raylin Joy Christensen; she was born on 8th February 1987. She was born to parents Rodd Christensen and Aleta Christensen in Ventura, California, U.S.A. She grew up in Dunfermline, Scotland, where her parents moved to and served as missionaries.

Her father, Rodd, who doubles up as an actor and photographer, is of Ethiopian descent, while her mother is of Czech, Danish, German and Yugoslavian descent. Her only sibling is her sister Heather Christensen.

Who is Skin Diamond dating?

The actress, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, is not known to be dating anyone at the moment. She came out as bisexual, setting matters straight on her sexuality.

Career

She began her illustrious career as an alternative model posing for GodsGirls before venturing into art modelling and fetish modelling for photographers in Europe and the United States. Her distinctive pink hair got her spotted and made her a favourite with the photographers.

In 2009 the singer made her debut in the adult film industry, filming alongside Joanna Angel and James Deen for Burning Angel. In the same year, she also posed for the cover of Bizzare, winning their first-ever Cover Girl Search competition and was signed up to the London-based modelling agency Girl Management.

In 2011, Skin Diamond modelled in an editorial campaign for the i-D magazine The Exhibitionist Issue, donning Louis Vuitton apparel. One of the most well-known Skin Diamond hairstyles is her shaved-on-one-side haircut, which led to being featured on the Cosmopolitan in the Beauty Showdown column.

Raylin Joy at the 2016 AVN Awards Nomination Party held at Avalon in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

The songwriter posed for comic book artist David Mack in 2012, who portrayed her as Echo in the Marvel comics miniseries Daredevil: End of Days

Skin Diamond singing

Her first singing appearance in music was in 2013 with her song/music video, 'Sex In a Slaughter House', which she wrote as part of a scene on Brazzers.

In 2014 she starred in the music video for American hip-hop star B.O.B. featuring Priscilla Renea in Jon Doe. She also was on CNBC's list of The Dirty Dozen: Porn's Most Popular Stars.

Coming to 2015, she was named Penthouse Pet of the Year Runner up. The former porn actress made her last adult x-rated scenes playing the role of Dylan Quinn in the Showtime series Submission. During this time, she decided to pursue mainstream and singing when she released her single song and music video "Fire" under her real name Raylin Joy.

Skin diamond net worth

Having made a name for herself actively in the adult film industry with even winning various awards, one could say she is still racking up some good money from them despite resigning. Her music is good enough to make more than ends meet, coupled with her gigs in modelling; she does take home a substantial amount. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $800,000.

At a mere 34 years, Skin Diamond's age is still ripe, and she has a bright future ahead of her. With her decision to pursue mainstream acting and music, she should have many brighter days ahead.

