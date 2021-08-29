Daniel Craig's net worth, age, children, wives, on inheritance, gay, profiles

Daniel Craig's net worth is $160 million, but he does not plan to leave his children with much money when he dies. He made $25 million from the No Time To Die film and $100 million from the 2019 Knives Out series. Is Daniel Craig gay? Rami Malek revealed he kissed Daniel while rehearsing for the new James Bond movie.

It seems Daniel Craig wants to follow Warren Buffett's example. Warren has more than $100 billion but spends most of it on philanthropic activities rather than on his children's investment portfolios. What are Daniel Craig's upcoming movies?

Daniel Craig's profile summary

Full name: Daniel Wroughton Craig

Daniel Wroughton Craig Famous as: James Bond

James Bond Date of birth: 2nd March 1968

2nd March 1968 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Chester, UK

Chester, UK High school: Hilbre High School

Hilbre High School College: Guildhall School of Music and Drama

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Age: 53 years

53 years Profession: Actor

Actor Nationality: English

English Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Father: Timothy John Wroughton Craig

Timothy John Wroughton Craig Mother: Carol Olivia

Carol Olivia Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital Status: Married

Married Spouse: Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz Childre n: 2

n: 2 Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Weight: 78 kgs

78 kgs Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Net worth: $160 million

$160 million Instagram: craigdanielbond

craigdanielbond Facebook: @Offical.Bond

@Offical.Bond Twitter: @DanielCraigOO7

Daniel Craig's biography

What is Daniel Craig's real name? His name is Daniel Wroughton Craig. The English actor was born in Chester, UK, but grew up in Liverpool. How old is Daniel Craig? Daniel Craig's age is 52 years since his birthday is on March 2nd, 1968.

How tall is Daniel Craig? Daniel Craig's height is 5 feet 10 inches. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. How much does Daniel Craig weigh? The actor weighs 78 kgs.

Daniel Craig's early life

His father, Timothy John Wroughton Craig, was a steelworker who later owned a pub, while his mum, Carol Olivia, was an art teacher. After Daniel Craig's parents' divorce, his mum moved with him and his elder sister to Liverpool.

Daniel began acting at age six, and his mum was often present at the Everyman Theatre to support him. Craig attended Hilbre High School in West Kirby Merseyside and also acted in the school's drama plays. Carol Olivia later remarried, and the family moved to Hoylake in 1977.

Daniel Craig's career life

He got an acting job at the National Youth Theatre in 1984. He featured in William Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida and more stage plays before joining the Barbican-based Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1988.

The actor graduated in 1991 and got a supporting role in 1992's The Power of One film before landing more support and guest roles on TV. The actor featured in many stage plays, movies and TV shows before acting in the 2006 Casino Royale movie.

Daniel Craig's inheritance philosophy

It seemed odd for an actor known for being private to expose his financial issues to the public. The actor finds it "distasteful" to leave heirs a lump sum of money. He said:

I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.

The actor added:

Leave the children enough so that they can do anything, but not enough that they can do nothing.

Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda had a similar parental ideology until their separation. Their children were to each receive a $10 million inheritance. Who are Daniel Craig's children?

Daniel Craig's wife and children

Who is Daniel Craig married to? Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz acted together in Dream House in 2011. They began dating in December 2010 and held a private wedding in New York on 22nd June 2011.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's daughter was born in 2018. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig's wife also has a son named Henry Chance. Henry's father is Darren Aronofsky.

Daniel Craig's first wife was Fiona Loudon, and they have a 29-year-old daughter named Ella. The couple got married in 1992 and parted ways in the '90s.

The love triangle

Daniel dated a German actress for seven years after ending his first marriage. He later shared a home with film producer Satsuki Mitchell after breaking up with the actress.

Craig met Rachel Weisz in the 90s at London's National Theater Studio. Rumours state that Satsuki stole $1 million from his bank account after learning he proposed to Rachael.

A love triangle involving Daniel was also exposed after the engagement. While speaking in court regarding an alleged phone wiretapping incident, Jude admitted that Daniel and Sienna Miller's relationship affected him and Satsuki.

Jude discovered Sienna was cheating on him with his old friend, Daniel. He said before the court that Daniel should have told Satsuki the truth.

Daniel Craig's movies

Is Rami Malek Daniel Craig's gay partner? They kissed during the No Time to Die film's rehearsals. That was not part of the script, but none of them could tell who initiated the kiss. Eon Productions will release this latest James Bond movie on 8th October 2021. Here is a list of Daniel Craig's James Bond's movies in order:

No Time to Die (2021)

(2021) Spectre (2015)

(2015) Skyfall (2012)

(2012) Quantum of Solace (2008)

(2008) Casino Royale (2006)

(2006) Die Another Day (2002)

(2002) The World Is Not Enough (1999)

(1999) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

(1997) Golden Eye (1995)

(1995) Licence to Kill (1989)

(1989) The Living Daylights (1987)

(1987) A View to a Kill (1985)

(1985) Octopussy (1983)

(1983) Never Say Never Again (1983)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

(1981) Moon Raker (1979)

(1979) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

(1977) The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

(1974) Live and Let Die (1973)

(1973) Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

(1971) On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

(1969) Casino Royale (1967)

(1967) You Only Live Twice (1967)

(1967) Thunder Ball (1965)

(1965) Gold Finger (1964)

(1964) From Russia With Love (1963)

(1963) Dr No (1962)

Netflix fans are anxiously waiting for his latest movie. Is it fair for the majority of Daniel Craig's net worth to go to charity instead of his children? The actor has the right to do whatever he wants with his money.

