James Packer: age, children, wife, height, businesses, profiles, net worth

James Packer is an Australian Billionaire. The businessman heads Consolidated Press Holdings Limited and is the largest shareholder of Crown Resorts. Why is James Packer so rich? He inherited both companies from his father in 2005 and focused on expanding their gambling and gaming empire.

The billionaire is the chairman of the Publishing and Broadcasting Group, the CEO of Consolidated Press Holdings Limited, and the largest shareholder of Crown Resorts. Photo: @Bloomberg

Douglas James Packer's yacht, EJI, was listed for sale in September 2021. The $283 million price meant he was targeting an $83 million profit. EJI are the initials of the executive's children, Emmanuelle, Jackson, and Indigo.

James Packer's profile summary

Full name: James Douglas Packer

James Douglas Packer Date of birth: 8th September 1967

8th September 1967 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Age: 54 years

54 years Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Residence: Australia and USA

Australia and USA Career: Businessperson and investor

Businessperson and investor Education: Cranbrook boarding school

Cranbrook boarding school Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Roslyn and Kerry Packer

Roslyn and Kerry Packer Siblings: 1

1 Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Kylie Lim

Kylie Lim Children: 3

3 Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Height: 1.98 m (6 feet 6 inches)

1.98 m (6 feet 6 inches) Net worth: $3.7 billion

$3.7 billion Twitter: James Packer

James Packer's biography

The business magnate was born in Sydney, Australia, to Roslyn and Kerry Packer AC. What is James Packer's age? The tycoon is 54 years, for he was born on 8th September 1967.

James Packer's grandfather, Sir Douglas Frank Hewson Packer KBE, OStJ, owned the Australian Consolidated Press and the Nine Network. Photo: @Taylor Hill

Who are James Packer's siblings?

He has an older sister named Gretel. She divorced Nick Barham in 1999, after having two children, Francesca and Ben Barham, with him. Gretel then married Shane Murray in 2005, and they divorced in 2007. They have a son called William Kerry Murray.

At what age did Kerry Packer die? The 68-year-old man died of kidney failure on 26th December 2005. His family was beside him at home in Sydney, Australia, when he took his last breath.

How did the Packer family get rich?

Douglas James Packer's father and grandpa were Australian media moguls. His grandpa, Frank, sold the Nine Network to Alan Bond at AUD 1.05 billion in 1987. Frank then repurchased it at AUD 250 million after three years when Alan's empire was crashing.

Alan was declared bankrupt with a $1.8 billion debt in 1992. Moreover, he was imprisoned for four years in 1996 for stealing $1 billion from Bell Resources. When did Sir Frank Packer die? He died of pneumonia and cancer on 1st May 1974 after a minor operation. His body was cremated.

The tycoon's education and wealth

He is among the wealthiest people in the world, even though he never went to university. His grade was below the degree enrollment qualifications. Photo: @Scott Barbour

James Packer's net worth is $3.7 million. He worked in his father's cattle farm after earning a high school certificate from the Cranbrook boarding school in Sydney. The bigwig has invested in several companies over the years. Some of his properties and companies he has traded with are:

Hollywood film company RatPac

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MCE)

A $50 million private jet

Mangusta 165 yacht Z Ellerston

A $20 million apartment at Bondi Beach in Sydney

An $80 million home in Los Angeles

A $50 million residence in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

A $57 million West Buttermilk Estate in Colorado, USA

The women the tycoon has dated and married

The billionaire is generous to the women he loves. Furthermore, he maintains a good relationship with his ex-wives. Here are details about Douglas' past relationships:

1. Jennifer Flavin

The American model later married Sylvester, and they have three children. Photo: @Stefanie Keenan

James Packer and Jennifer Flavin dated from July 1994 to February 1995 after the American actor Sylvester Stallone dumped her.

2. Joan Marie Severance

The business magnate never made it clear to the public whether he and Joan had a relationship or a fling. Photo: @Jennifer Lourie

The businessman and Joan Severance were spotted cuddling and kissing. The American actress was touring Australia and New Zealand.

3. Kate Fischer

They were engaged but never got married. Photo: @Patrick Riviere

James Packer and Kate Fischer dated for five years and were engaged for two years. However, the bigwig parted ways with the Australian-American model and actress in 1998.

4. Jodhi Meares

James Packer and Jodhi Meares got married in 1999 at his home in Bellevue Hill, Sydney, but split in 2002. Jodhi is a former glamour model, TV personality and fashion designer. Photo: @Don Arnold

During the divorce process between Douglas and Jodhi, he was friends with American actor Tom Cruise and attended the Scientology Church in Australia. However, he distanced himself from it afterwards.

5. Erica Baxter

James Packer and Erica Baxter held a civil ceremony on 20th June 2007 and a lavish wedding in France. Photo: @Kristian Dowling

The former Australian singer and model is the mother of James Packer's children, Indigo (2008) and Emmanuelle Sheelah (2012), and Jackson Lloyd (2010). Erica quit the marriage because he was unfaithful.

6. Miranda Kerr

Rumours about him dating the Australian model came up after she divorced Orlando Bloom. Photo: @Taylor Hill

Did James Packer and Miranda Kerr date? Miranda Kerr admitted to dating Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel but denied ever dating the billionaire. The business magnate and his ex-wife, Erica, are longtime friends of Miranda and her ex-husband.

7. Charlotte Kirk

Having a fling with Charlotte destroyed his second marriage. Photo: @Michael Ostuni

The executive was 45 years old when he met the 20-year-old upcoming British actress in November 2012. However, Douglas and Charlotte Kirk's romance did not last long.

8. Mariah Carey

He gave the singer a 35-carat diamond ring in January 2016 on the day they got engaged. However, the duo broke up in October. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy

Why did James Packer and Mariah Carey break up? It was alleged that this was because of her extravagant spending. The American singer filed a lawsuit against him. Therefore, the mogul paid her a $50 million settlement based on the unsigned prenup.

9. Kylie Lim

James Packer and Kylie Lim met in Aspen through a mutual friend and started dating six months later. Their relationship is more than three and a half years old. Photo: @Richard Sheinwald

He made the relationship public in 2019, after 18 months of dating. James Packer's girlfriend is a Canadian-American model. She was not on board with the socialites spotted partying in Douglas' yacht in June 2021.

Is the billionaire's family united?

Douglas introduced his children and ex-wife Erica to Kylie. James Packer's ex-wife supports their relationship. Additionally, she co-owns a $57 million West Buttermilk Estate in Aspen, Colorado, USA, with him. Erica and her children joined him for a family Christmas in 2018, and he once hosted his first wife, Jodhi, in Aspen.

Douglas James Packer has steered his family's empire to greater heights. Nevertheless, he was humble enough to work on a cattle farm and admitted he did not qualify to join university.

