Jack Dorsey's wife: Is Twitter CEO married or is he dating?

Who is Jack Dorsey's wife? The CEO of Twitter, one of the biggest social media platforms, is not married. However, the multi-billionaire has had romantic relationships with several prominent women, as will be discussed here.

Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention.

Being the co-founder and top-most employee at Twitter, Jack Dorsey has a whopping net worth of about $10 billion. The billionaire is not married and is currently single, so Jack Dorsey's wife to have not yet been revealed. Here is a quick look into the romantic life of the entrepreneur.

Jack Dorsey's profile summary

Full name : Jack Patrick Dorsey

: Jack Patrick Dorsey Date of birth : November 19, 1976

: November 19, 1976 Place of birth : St. Louis, Missouri

: St. Louis, Missouri Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Age : 45 years in 2021

: 45 years in 2021 Nationality : American

: American Descent: Irish, German and Italian

Irish, German and Italian Parents : Tim Dorsey (father) and Marcia (née Smith) (mother)

: Tim Dorsey (father) and Marcia (née Smith) (mother) Schools attended : Bishop DuBourg High School, University of Missouri–Rolla, New York University

: Bishop DuBourg High School, University of Missouri–Rolla, New York University Religion : Raised Catholic

: Raised Catholic Twitter : @jack

: @jack Relationship status : Single

: Single Occupation : Philanthropist and CEO of Twitter and Square, Inc

: Philanthropist and CEO of Twitter and Square, Inc Famous for : Co-founding Twitter and Square, Inc

: Co-founding Twitter and Square, Inc Primary residence: Sea Cliff neighbourhood of San Francisco

Jack Dorsey's girlfriends

Looking for Jack Dorsey's wife's photos? The handsome, stylish, and wealthy Jack Dorsey has been romantically linked to three women that he never wifed. Here are comprehensive details of Jack Dorsey's partners in the past, starting with his most recent public relationship.

1. Raven Lyn Corneil (2018 - 2019)

Raven Lyn attends Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of The Year Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Raven Lyn Corneil is a Sports Illustrated model from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Born on January 9, 1995, she is almost 20 years younger than the Twitter boss. Dorsey had bought her a home in Hollywood Hills near the famous Mulholland Drive in August 2018 worth $4,225,000. After they parted ways, Jack put the house up for sale in mid-August of 2019 for $4.495 million.

2. Kate Greer (2010 through 2014 )

Kate Greer attends the Stella Artois and John Legend: Under The Stars Exhibit Launch at Skylight at Moynihan Station on December 9, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage

For four years, Jack and Kate Greer were in an on-off relationship. Born on 19th March 1985, Kate is an entrepreneur and artist from Iowa (owner of Cheerie Lane homegrown popcorn firm and member of Chez Conversations female art collective). The two first dated in 2010, broke up after almost a year of dating and reconciled in 2013. They officially parted ways in 2014.

3. Lily Cole (2012 - 2013)

British model Lily Cole addresses the crowd as thousands gather to watch a free screening and UK premier of Iranian film The Salesman in Trafalgar Square. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Jack dated British model and actress Lily Cole of Snow White and the Huntsman and The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus when he was 36 years old and she, 25 years old. They met in 2012 when the tech expert helped the model with her website, and they were seen cozying up on a yacht on New Year’s Eve 2012.

Jack Dorsey's was spotted strolling the sands of the Miami hotspot with 23-year-old Afro-British swimsuit model Flora Carter in June this year, there is no confirmation that the two are dating. We wish him all the best in love and life.

