G Herbo’s net worth, age, children, spouse, real name, profiles, songs

G Herbo's net worth has been increasing as he is arguably among the fastest rising American rappers. Since venturing into the hip-hop industry, he has made impressive strides to becoming one of the best rappers. Here are all the facts you need to know about his net worth, career, and personal life.

G Herbo, formerly known as Lil Herb, comes from a musical family. His grandfather was a member of The Radiants band. His uncle was a musician. Interestingly, he dropped out of school at a young age to pursue a career in music. Join us as we unravel the story of this creative man.

G Herbo’s profile summary

Real name: Herbert Randall Wright III

Herbert Randall Wright III Popular as: G Herbo (formerly Lil Herb)

G Herbo (formerly Lil Herb) Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 8th October 1995

8th October 1995 Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

26 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Judaism

Judaism Height in feet: 6’

6’ Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 176.5

176.5 Weight in kilograms: 80

80 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: Brandi Penelope

Brandi Penelope Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Fiancée: Taina Williams

Taina Williams Ex-girlfriend: Ariana Fletcher

Ariana Fletcher Children: Yosohn Wright, Essex William Wright

Yosohn Wright, Essex William Wright Profession: Rapper, songwriter

Rapper, songwriter Genre: Trap and drill

Trap and drill Years active: 2012 – present

2012 – present Net worth: Approximately $3 million

Approximately $3 million G Herbo’s Instagram: @nolimitherbo

@nolimitherbo Facebook: G Herbo

G Herbo Twitter: @gherbo

G Herbo’s biography

The rapper had a tough childhood while growing up in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He shares his story with millions and everyone wants to know what nationality is G Herbo? He was born and raised in the US, meaning he is an American citizen.

What is G Herbo's real name? His birth name is Herbert Randall Wright III. Formerly, he was known as Lil Herb/ Swervo. He has a younger sister named Brandi Penelope. Currently, the identity of his parents remain unknown.

Growing up, the rapper had a difficult time. As a result, he dropped out of high school at a young age. He spent a few years on the streets, trying to make ends meet. Homelessness was not easy but it made him street smart.

How old is G Herbo?

He was born on 8th October 1995. Therefore, G Herbo's age is 26 years in 2021.

Career progression

Herbo has been passionate about music from a young age. Growing up, G looked up to some of the world's greatest rap icons, such as Lil Way, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and Jeezy. Professionally, he entered the hip-hop world in 2012.

G released his first mixtape, Welcome to Fazoland, in 2014. The famous musician Lil Biby has been his friend for a considerably long time. The duo has worked on a few projects that have become globally successful.

For instance, the pair worked on a track titled Kill Shit in 2016. The song was a significant milestone because it helped them to grow their popularity.

Many young people love G Herbo's drill music. To some of them, his style of music is an evolution of rap. Others classify his style as trap, which is a subgenre of hip-hop.

G Herbo's songs

The Chicago-born rapper has released five albums since 2017; Humble Beast (2017), Swervo (2018), Still Swervin (2019), PTSD (2020), and 25 (2021). Some of the most popular songs from the albums include:

Cold World

Ridin Wit It

Break Yoself

Cry No More

Yeah I know

Everything

Really Like That

Friend & Foes

2 Chains

Never Cared

I Don’t Wanna Die

High Speed

Man Now

Chi-Raq

Wilt Chamberlin

Sessions

Stand the Rain

Don’t Worry

Kill Shit

Cap Guns

Faneto

Glass in the Face

Summer is Cancelled

Statement

Whole Hearts

Gangstas Cry

Fight Or Flight

I Like

Switch it Up

Feelings

Some Nights

Bi Polar

Pull Up

Gang

Smoke

Party in Heaven

Get 2 Bussin

Alone

Trenches Know My Name

Demands

Pray 4 My Enemies

Red Snow

Lawyer Fees

What is G Herbo’s net worth in 2020?

G has made an impressive fortune, considering he has been around for a few years. In 2021, he has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Music is his primary source of income and wealth.

Who is G Herbo’s wife?

The rapper is yet to tie the knot. However, he is in a serious relationship with a lady named Taina Williams. Taina is famously known as the daughter of actress Emily Bustamante. Herbo and Taina are engaged and millions of fans are hopeful that she will become G Herbo’s wife soon.

Previously, he was also in a relationship with Ariana Fletcher. They were together for approximately four years, going their separate ways in 2017.

Before they broke up, Ariana called the police on him for allegedly assaulting her at home in Atlanta. She also said that the rapper was cheating on her. As a result, G was arrested.

G Herbo's children

How many kids does G Herbo have? The rapper has two sons with two different women. In 2018, he welcomed his first child with Ariana Fletcher. They named him Yosohn Wright. In May 2021, his current girlfriend, Taina gave birth to a baby boy, Essex William Wright.

One can find G Herbo's kids' pictures on his Instagram. His baby mamas often share their kids’ pictures on their social media accounts. He makes time for his family and his music.

G Herbo's height

The rapper stands at 6 feet (183 cm) tall. He also weighs around 176.5 lbs., which can be translated to 80 kg.

What disease does G Herbo have?

In 2019, he was clinically diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). His struggle and experience with the condition inspired his 4th album titled PTSD.

Where is G Herbo at now?

He is in Los Angeles, staying with his family. He is also focused on growing his career.

G Herbo’s net worth has grown tremendously, thanks to his determination, diligence, and consistency. The star has been releasing one album every year since 2017. Besides music, he is a responsible family man.

