Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was spotted in a viral TikTok clip with a blonde woman resembling his ex-wife Rachel

The Kolisis divorced last year, and the country has never been the same again with most fans heartbroken

South Africans spark reunion rumours, but after watching the clip closely, the woman in the video has been identified

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Rachel have been speculated to have been spotted together. This comes after a clip went viral on TikTok, showing Siya with a blonde woman who resembled his ex-wife. Soon, the social media streets were flooded with comments and speculation from curious and wide-eyed netizens.

“That’s Not Rachel” : Viral Clip of Siya Kolisi Sparks Reunion Rumours and Confusion



Viral video fuels speculation

The video, posted by @meagsypoo, shows the two laughing together while walking down an airport aisle.

"Yes, the game was good, but did you share a flight with the Bokke the next day?"

read the caption of the clip.

South Africans react to potential rekindling

The beloved couple, who mutually announced their divorce last year, were once the darlings of many in South Africa. Naturally, the possibility of a reunion excited fans, and the rumour spread like wildfire. The clip has already drawn close to 600,000 views and over 70,000 likes.

Kolisi divorce was a 'national crisis' for some fans

The news of Kolisi's divorce on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, rocked South Africa, with many expressing heartbreak over the end of their relationship.

Watch video below.

South Africans express their opinions on the clip

@ Chantell Nell

"Even a blind person can see that is not Rachel"

@ Tanya Wolvaard

"I think even Rachel will be surprised that she was apparently there because that is not her"

@ Mpho Moloi

"It doesnt matter if they are or not. They have kids and family to raise,and work to do to help others and be the brand ambassadors of this country."

@ Gugu Sithole

"Were they expecting a fist fight? They are co parenting and have to be civil with each other"

@ Derick Jackson

"So what.Im glad if they are reunited for their kiddies as well"

@ Valerie Le Roux

"Maybe its the media that is the cause of the problem in the relationship"

@ Deidre Van niekerk

"Well,if they are,good for them...let them"

@ Mark Dart

"Catching up on old nice things she missed lol"

@ Monique Snyman

"And even if it was her (clearly not)what does it matter?"

After going through the comments and watching the clip closely, most users noticed with disappointment that it wasn't Rachel in the video, but rather Kate Woods, a former pro hockey player, three-time Olympian, and Adidas South Africa's senior brand director.

