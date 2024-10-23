After Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced their divorce, an X user asked people to show the businesswoman love

They reminded online users that Rachel adopted Siya's half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, after their mother died

Although few had a problem with the post's wording, others didn't hesitate to give the mother-of-four her flowers

Rachel Kolisi received appreciation after an X user reminded people that the businesswoman had adopted Siya's siblings. Images: @rachelkolisi

News of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's marriage ending devastated many South Africans. However, the heartbreaking announcement didn't stop locals from appreciating the businesswoman's heartwarming actions for the rugby star's siblings.

Rachel Kolisi's love for Siya's siblings brings joy

X user @joy_zelda took to the social media platform to give Rachel her flowers after the Kolisi couple announced their split.

The post shared a picture of Siya, Rachel, Siya's half-siblings Liyema and Liphelo, and the Kolisi kids Nicholas and Keziah. It asked app users to show Rachel appreciation after she took responsibility for adopting Siya's brother and sister 10 years ago.

Liyema and Liphelo were orphaned after their mother passed.

Continuing to sing Rachel's praises, the post further read:

"She's a rare gem. No wife could have done what she did. Siya lost a real one."

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi appreciates Rachel Kolisi

While hundreds of thousands of social media users saw the post, a few headed to the comment section to praise Rachel and hoped the couple would reunite. Others had a problem with the X user's caption, which stated that no wife could've done what Rachel did with Siya's siblings.

@sontondlovu shared in the comments:

"What a selfless act."

@LadyMonzokie said to the online community:

"Siya really fumbled here. Majita mara."

Upset about the divorce announcement, @HenrietaMongalo said:

"This family must stop the nonsense and get back together. I bought these jammies because of them."

@Narchist10125 wrote in the comment section:

"Of course, she is a good or even great person. They will focus on their foundation and raising their kids. So they will remain close."

@MapulaRainQn said to X users:

"They say that you can only have a real one once. I hope that he won't live to regret his decisions."

After seeing the post's caption, @youwontknow532 stated:

"No woman could've done what Rachel did. People want their privacy. She was a Godsent to Siya."

Woman shares allegations about Siya Kolisi's divorce

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who shared allegations concerning Siya and Rachel's marriage days before they announced their divorce.

Local online community members shared their surprise and wanted proof to support the claims.

