Little Cwecwe's mom expressed her gratitude to a UK actor who started a campaign to help her family with the financial burden while fighting for their daughter's justice

The kind-hearted man shared a clip on TikTok, showing the tired-looking mom, also giving an update about the 7-year-old

The clip generated a flood of comments from social media users who thanked the man for his kindness, reassured the mom of their love and support

A UK man was shown gratitude by Cwecwe's mom after launching a GoFundMe campaign for their family. Image: @asherglean

Source: TikTok

A UK actor and comedian who was very disturbed by the story of little Cwecwe started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family through the difficult period, and the mom thanked him for that.

The man, TikTok user @asherglean, posted Cwecwe's mother's clip on the video streaming platform, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the gesture.

The mom thanks the man for his generosity

The clip starts with the mom showing her gratitude to @asherglean, thanking him for the GoFundMe campaign for her family and expressing how much they appreciate it. She also thanked people from other countries who have shown her family love and support through texts and calls, saying they keep them as a family and acknowledging how difficult the period has been for them.

The mom expressed that their faith is what keeps them going, quoting a Psalms verse in the process, and saying they will see the light when the time is right. She also gave an update on Cwecwe, saying she was pushing and calling her a strong, young and smart girl, but acknowledging that physically she was not fully well. At the end of the clip, the mom says no amount of words can express their appreciation for every person supporting them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA appreciates the UK actor

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise, thanking the actor for his kind heart and his love for the country. Many reassured Cwecwe's mom of their support, promising to stand with her until the little girl got justice. Some showed concern for the mom, who looked drained and exhausted. Others were bothered by President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence since the story broke, urging people to remember Cwecwe when voting in the next elections.

User @K star 7 said:

"Oh, man! Cwecwe's mom is so exhausted and drained, you can see she's so strained. We are behind you, mama. We will never stop until Cwecwe get justice. We love you."

User @YT: Zenani Mashinini shared:

"Oh Asher😔 God bless you bhuti wethu (our brother)❤️."

User @Vhuhone Girlmina Makhuvha commented:

"Thank you so much, Asher💯💖. South Africa 🇿🇦 really appreciates this. 🙏 You really helped us a lot."

User @lungahotmail.com added:

"She’s exhausted sana🥺let’s also not forget her in our prayers, Fam 😭."

User @Thabang Beats Khanya shared:

"Come election time, let's remember Cwecwe."

User @Abi-Abigail said:

"Thank you, Asher.❤️❤️❤️❤️She's drained and all that, but can we please be her strength. Can we please not fail Cwecwe🙏. It's quiet. Where is the noise? Let's do something 😢 😭."

3 Briefly News articles about Cwecwe

Young Cwecwe's mom vowed to sell her house and cars to get justice for her little girl after she was violated, allegedly at school.

Cwecwe's grandmother joined a GBV march held in her name in Kroonstad and thanked Mzansi for the support they have given her family since the incident was publicly reported.

A spiritual guide warned Mzansi not to be too emotional about Cwecwe's case, saying some people were using the incident to harvest energies to gain power for themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News