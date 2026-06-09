A pilot and co-pilot from the United States died after their aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing near La Romana in the Dominican Republic

Authorities said the plane had stopped in the Dominican Republic to refuel before heading to Texas and reported an emergency shortly after takeoff

Former MLB star Yadier Molina revealed the aircraft was scheduled to pick him up in Texas before continuing a trip with family and friends to Puerto Rico

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A pilot and co-pilot from the United States have died after a plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing in the Dominican Republic, with dramatic footage of the incident circulating on social media. TikTok account @abcnews shared a video on 8 June 2026 showing the aircraft going down in a fiery crash. The footage quickly drew attention online as details emerged about the tragic incident.

Yadier Molina looked solemnly up toward the sky while wearing a white St. Louis Cardinals uniform and a red batting helmet during a baseball game. Image: Houston Astros

Source: Facebook

According to Dominican authorities, the crash occurred on Sunday near the coastal town of La Romana. The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation confirmed that both the pilot and co-pilot were American citizens and lost their lives in the accident. Officials said no passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

Authorities revealed that the aircraft had originally departed from Puerto Rico before landing in the Dominican Republic to refuel ahead of a planned trip to Texas. Shortly after taking off from the Dominican Republic, the pilot and co-pilot reportedly declared an emergency and attempted to return for an emergency landing. However, the aircraft crashed before it could safely reach the runway. The cause of the emergency has not yet been determined, and investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Crashed aircraft scheduled to collect Yadier Molina

Former Major League Baseball catcher Yadier Molina later revealed on social media that the aircraft had been scheduled to travel to Texas to collect him, along with family members and friends. Molina explained that the group planned to continue their journey to Puerto Rico. Following news of the crash, he extended his condolences to the families of the two pilots.

The incident shared by the account @abcnews has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with many social media users expressing sadness over the loss of the crew members and sharing messages of support for their loved ones. Authorities are expected to continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine what led to the emergency shortly after takeoff.

A silver private jet was shown descending sharply on the left, while the right side captured the massive, fiery explosion that followed its crash in the Dominican Republic. Image: @abcnews

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet sends their condolences

Dylan commented:

“What’s going on with aviation these days?”

Saintr explained:

“It was 2004. In good condition... A vid seems to show it touches the strip, but it goes to the left to the grass that caused it to break apart. 😳”

Gracemorgan07 said:

“This is so heartbreaking. 💔”

Capt. Lucifer said:

“I’m type-rated in that aeroplane. I’m devastated over this. 😔”

4ward_thinker commented:

“Why didn’t they cover the runway area with flame-retardant foam to minimise fire and help the plane slide through the landing?”

BIG MEECH commented:

“They want to own the private jets but don't want to pay for maintaining them.”

John George wrote:

“The cockpit wasn’t damaged; they might have got out. Look after it.”

4140cutter commented:

“I saw the whole video of this; they weren’t unalived by the impact but by the fire.”

DurtyCruz commented:

“Landing gear not locked in place. Skidded down the runway, but when the nose elevated, the gear popped out.”

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Source: Briefly News