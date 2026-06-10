US rapper Rick Ross recently got called out after he was spotted at an airport, waiting in the queue to fly on a commercial plane

Fans unearthed a Drake bar from Whisper My Name , where he took a direct jab at rich people flying commercial

Ross' fans gathered to defend the rapper, while some people called him out for his past comments

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Rick Ross was trolled for flying a commercial plane. Image: Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

American rapper Rick Ross has been going viral for flying in a commercial plane, despite his wealth. The Minks In Miami rapper was spotted at an airport getting ready to board a commercial plane, raising many eyebrows.

Rick Ross spotted at an airport

The Drake lyrics from Whisper My Name had many fans smiling from ear to ear after spotting Rick Ross at the airport.

Hip Hop heads looked back at the many instances where Ross flashed his wealth. During the Drake beef, he also trolled him for owning an "old Boeing". The viral pictures show Ross trying to put on a disguise, but a quick fan snapped a few photos.

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Fans have their say

Social media is divided, with some people calling Ross out for portraying a certain life online but living like a normal human being.

HardEarnedGains said:

"Tell me you people are not this stupid. The reason this is "news" is because Ross projects this image of being a super boss who flies private jets all the time, sipping on expensive champagne, and wouldn't be caught dead being normal. This exposes the lie that is his public image."

@ConsciousFoxx replied:

"That’s not the point. It’s smart to fly economy if you're rich and wanna save money long term. But Rick Ross pretentiously leverages and shames others with less money, boasting a luxurious life while showing no loyalty and no moral consistency. He’s the highest definition of a fraud."

@Whats_the_dirt exclaimed:

"Rick Ross Found Flying Economy. Drake's lyrics continue to age insanely well. Thanks to the person who emailed me this!"

US rapper Rick Ross was mocked for flying commercial at a public airport. Image: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Reseve Padel

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, some people defended Rick Ross, saying his riches should not dictate how he chooses to live his life.

@Lilgucci2 defended the rapper:

"Who cares that Rick Ross is riding a commercial plane? My question for you is, how is this bettering your life, your living situation? How is this putting any type of money in your pocket? Broke people sit around trying to critique someone else’s life when their own life is a complete mess. At the end of the day, Rick Ross flying Commercial doesn’t take away that he owns a whole Gulfstream plane."

@Mondz_malatjie added:

"Ayo, y’all act like people who own cars still don’t take the subway from time to time, y’all act like people who own restaurants don’t eat at other restaurants from time to time. You get the logic, y’all act like people who own homes don’t sometimes rent other houses or hotels from time to time, you get the logic, like please shut up. It’s evident that the mass majority of you people in the comment section have a remedial pea brain."

@Malikzakarr stated:

"This is why I hate people so much. Y'all act like just because somebody is rich, they have to be financially irresponsible."

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Source: Briefly News