An ex-footballer left a mom and her child stunned after stepping in with an unexpected petrol station surprise

South Africans loved the feel-good moment, saying it showed how far a simple act of kindness can go

Motorists could soon get a bit of breathing room as fuel price outlooks start looking more positive after recent hikes

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Mom is elated at Michaels surprise. Image: @mikemortontalksfootball

Source: Instagram

A wholesome moment at a petrol station has warmed hearts across South Africa after content creator Mike Morton surprised a mother and her son by paying for their fuel. Mzansi loved the interaction.

In the video shared by @mikemortontalksfootball, on 06 June 2026, the mom and son sit in their vehicle as Mike approaches their window and asks if he can pay for their petrol, and the son jumps out of the car, having recognised him. The excited mother can barely contain herself while her son jokingly tries to calm her down as Mike arranges for their fuel to be covered. Mike learns that they only planned to spend R300, and the woman exclaims:

"When did I last fill up the full tank?"

The duo's genuine excitement made the moment more impactful. Mike himself captioned the post:

"I think this is the best reaction I've ever recorded."

How the interaction started and how it ended. Image: @michaelmortontalksfootball

Source: Instagram

Good news at the pumps

After four straight months of fuel price hikes, South African motorists finally have some reason to smile. According to the South African, the latest data shows fuel prices could come down thanks to lower international oil prices and a stronger rand, with petrol and diesel currently sitting in over-recovery territory.

However, drivers haven't felt the full benefit yet because the government has started bringing back the fuel levy relief that was introduced earlier this year. In June, R1.50 per litre was added back onto petrol and R1.97 per litre onto diesel, with another increase planned for July, which could reduce the impact of any fuel price cuts.

View the Instagram video below:

The moment touches social media users

Thousands of viewers praised both the generous gesture and the family's authentic reaction. This is what Mzansi had to say on Mike's page:

@conniediaho said:

"Oh her reaction is everything 😍😍😍😍"

@mikemortontalksfootball reflected:

"This just might be my favourite piece of content ever."

@therealkoky laughed:

"'You need a hotspot' is the most South African thing ever😂😂"

@ripfumelo_bliss admitted:

"I've watched countless times, the more I watch, the more my eyes become blurred. So beautiful ❤️"

@viwesoga said:

"Jokes aside, this probably meant more to her than you guys think. She was about to put R300 only. 🥺❤️"

@mjoael added:

"Did we ever think we'd find ourselves celebrating having a full tank like we won the lotto?!?!.. 😂.. Life is crazy!.. This was precious.. ❤️"

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Source: Briefly News