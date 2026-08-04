An 18-year-old Parklands College matric learner received her first race car from her parents for her birthday, kickstarting her career in racing

With her sights set on a male-dominated field, Amelia Anne Bishop learned that dedication matters far more than gender on the track

Supported by her brother Tate Bishop and coach Clinton Bezuidenhout, Amelia focuses on steady progress, fitness, and building confidence with every lap

Amelia’s story forms part of Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring project, celebrating women driving change across the motorsport industry during Women's Month

Amelia Anne Bishop, an 18-year-old matric learner from Cape Town, received her very own race car from her parents for her 18th birthday. Amelia spoke to Briefly News about how the gift marked a turning point after years of watching the sport from the sidelines. The Parklands College prefect is on her racing journey with ANGRi Racing, turning an 18-year passion for motorsport into reality.

Parklands College's Amelia Anne Bishop makes strides in her motorsport career. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Amelia's love for racing began at age three, when her older brother, Tate Bishop, started go-karting. She fell in love with the atmosphere and the excitement of race day. Because motorsport requires significant financial resources, her family had to focus solely on supporting her brother's career. Tate went on to become a multi-national champion who also competed internationally.

Amelia's parents knew her desire to drive would never fade. She explained that the car was a dream come true:

"To finally sit in the driver's seat and drive felt surreal. It’s a super exciting feeling knowing that I now get to chase my own motorsport career."

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When the opportunity arose to join ANGRi Racing, a premier Cape Town-based driver training academy near Killarney Raceway, Amelia jumped at the chance.

Amelia's parents bought her a car on her 18th birthday. Image: Briefly News / Supplied

Source: Original

Women in racing challenges

Although motorsport is traditionally seen as a male-dominated field, Amelia says she has not faced barriers simply because she is a woman. As part of Briefly News' 2026 Women of Wonder project, she believes success comes down to passion, hard work, and securing the necessary funding.

For the young racer, getting started was straightforward after connecting with ANGRi Racing. Her entry into the sport required getting onto the track, logging laps, understanding the mechanics of the car, and steadily building her confidence alongside her trainer. Amelia said the sport is a true equaliser once the visor goes down:

"Whether you're male or female, anyone can get started. At the racetrack, when your helmet goes on, you have just as good a chance as everyone else."

Race car driver training with ANGRi Racing

Amelia is currently focused on getting as much time behind the wheel as possible. She spends her weeks balancing simulator work at ANGRi Racing alongside track sessions in her race car and physical training in the gym.

She receives invaluable guidance from two experienced figures in South African motorsport. Her brother, Tate, reminds her to remain patient and prioritise learning over raw speed. Meanwhile, her coach, Clinton Bezuidenhout, a former Karting World Champion and SA Polo Cup Champion, teaches her that consistency, confidence and attention to detail build a successful driver over time. Amelia praised the entire team at ANGRi Racing, sharing that being surrounded by people who genuinely want to see her succeed makes a huge difference.

Parklands College prefect balances all with racing

As a prefect and matric learner at Parklands College, Amelia works hard to balance her leadership role and academic studies with her demanding track schedule. When the young racer is not studying or training in the gym, Amelia devotes her energy to helping others.

She is a keen animal lover with years of horse-riding experience, and is deeply committed to supporting local underprivileged communities and animal welfare causes. As South Africa celebrates Women's Month, Amelia hopes her journey shows other young women that age and gender are no barrier to chasing your dreams.

Other Briefly News Women of Wonder stories

This feature forms part of Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring, proudly sponsored by Cars.co.za. As a proudly South African brand, Cars.co.za is committed to celebrating and empowering the women shaping the future of motoring in South Africa.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News