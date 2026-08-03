IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo revealed the number of registered political parties has jumped from 508 to 620 ahead of local elections

The final voter registration weekend runs on 1 and 2 August, with close to 24 000 voting stations open across South Africa

Mamabolo cautioned that registration alone does not guarantee a party will contest, as additional requirements must still be met

The IEC has revealed 620 parties have registered to contest the November election. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The number of registered political parties in South Africa has risen sharply from 508 to 620, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced on Thursday, as preparations intensify ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo disclosed the figure while briefing media ahead of the country's final voter registration weekend, scheduled for Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 August. Close to 24 000 voting stations will open across the country from 8am to 5pm on both days to allow eligible citizens to register or update their details.

What is driving the surge in party registrations?

Mamabolo attributed the spike in registrations to heightened political activity, with new organisations positioning themselves to contest the upcoming elections. The increase also coincides with parties and independent candidates beginning preparations for the nomination process, which will determine who ultimately appears on the ballot.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

However, Mamabolo was clear that registration does not automatically translate to participation.

"That you are registered is not automatic that you will contest, as organisations must still submit the list of candidates, sign the acceptance of nominations by candidates, and pay the prescribed deposits. It is only once those things are fulfilled that a party can participate in an election," he said.

See post here:

Registration vs contesting

The IEC chief described a recurring pattern within South Africa's electoral landscape, where organisations formally register as political parties but subsequently fail to satisfy the requirements needed to appear on the ballot. As a result, a significant portion of the 620 registered entities may not contest the November poll.

Mamabolo also noted that while there is currently no cut-off date for the registration of political parties, a firm deadline does exist for the nomination of candidates, making the coming weeks critical for any organisation intending to compete.

With the final registration weekend approaching, South Africans who have not yet registered, or who need to update their voting district, are encouraged to visit their nearest voting station before the deadline closes.

750 000 voters added onto the electoral roll

Briefly News reported that more than 750,000 new voters have been added to South Africa's electoral roll following two nationwide registration drives, pushing the total number of registered voters past 29 million ahead of the 4 November local government elections. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) made the announcement at a media briefing in Centurion on 3 August 2026. Among the newly registered voters, more than 290,000 are first-time registrants captured during the most recent weekend drive.

Source: Briefly News