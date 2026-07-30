EFF leader Julius Malema addressed questions about his comparison between Andrea Johnson and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a media briefing in Sandton on 30 July 2026

Malema revealed he had not watched Johnson's recent Madlanga Commission testimony due to party commitments in Thohoyandou

The EFF leader insisted the Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission are entirely separate entities with different investigative processes

Julius Malema said he was impressed by Andrea Johnson. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — EFF leader Julius Malema took questions at a party media briefing in Sandton on 30 July 2026, pushing back against scrutiny of his earlier comparison between former Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Andrea Johnson and struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

According to Newzroom Afrika, Malema was clear that his original remarks applied exclusively to Johnson's presentation before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, not her subsequent appearance at the Madlanga Commission. He told journalists that treating the two forums as equivalent would be unreasonable, given that each body conducts its proceedings according to distinct investigative styles, interrogation methods, and the specific body of evidence placed before it.

Malema absent from commission proceedings

The EFF leader disclosed that he had not personally followed Johnson's testimony at the Madlanga Commission. He attributed his absence from the proceedings to party organisational work being conducted in Thohoyandou and preparations for a funeral, noting that EFF ground forces engaged in campaign activities do not have the luxury of watching live television. Malema acknowledged that other party officials could offer commentary on those proceedings, but said he was not in a position to do so himself.

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On the Ad Hoc Committee, Malema said the body is in the final stages of its work and is currently drafting its report. He stated it would be premature to express an opinion before the committee convenes to present its findings, adding that he would make his views known at that stage.

Malema also reiterated that the EFF remains focused on its political campaign ahead of the 4 November elections. He noted that the two separate processes, the Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission, may ultimately produce reports with differing conclusions, since each is built on a distinct evidentiary record.

Watch the clip on X here:

Netizens not impressed with Malema's explanation

Social media users were largely unconvinced by the explanation.

@RealAbelKekana said:

"Weleleleeeee!!!"

@smlunguana wrote:

"He's defeated shame! 😂 even energy levels! Phela the source is no longer there. No more Giraffe View."

@Kee18495Me said:

"Lame explanation. Very weak!"

@ThulaniCdlamini posted:

"Nonsense!"

MK Party slams Ramaphosa for accepting Johnson's resignation

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's public challenge to President Cyril Ramaphosa's rapid acceptance of Advocate Andrea Johnson's resignation from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption. As South Africans react on social media, the controversy raises questions about accountability and transparency in the face of political scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News