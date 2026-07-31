Orlando Pirates supporters formed a lengthy queue at Mall of Africa following the highly anticipated launch of the club's new jerseys

A TikTok video shared on 30 July 2026 showed fans waiting patiently to purchase official club merchandise

Social media users praised supporters' loyalty, while others compared the queue to South Africa's historic 1994 elections

Pictures taken on the night of the store launch on 29 July 2026. Images: Zesty Wabholo Live

Source: Facebook

Orlando Pirates supporters packed the Mall of Africa in Gauteng on 30 July 2026 after the club released its eagerly awaited new jerseys. Fans arrived in large numbers to buy official merchandise, creating a lengthy queue that quickly caught Mzansi’s attention online.

The excitement followed the opening of the club’s new store on 29 July 2026. A TikTok video shared by @ohoh_didi_stan showed the growing demand as supporters lined up for the jerseys, which retail for R1,400.

The sight of the queue surprised many South Africans who watched clips circulating online. Several viewers compared the scene to major national events because of the number of supporters waiting patiently.

Orlando Pirates remain one of the country’s most supported football clubs. The Soweto giants enjoyed a successful 2025/26 campaign after securing a domestic treble, strengthening their connection with loyal supporters across South Africa.

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The launch of the new jerseys came as excitement around the club continues to grow. Supporters often view new kit releases as an opportunity to celebrate their connection with the team and show their colours throughout the season.

Mzansi weighs in on the massive queue

South Africans filled the comment section with reactions after seeing the crowd. Many praised Pirates supporters for their commitment to the club despite the jersey price.

One user compared the queue to South Africa’s famous 1994 voting lines. Another said supporting Orlando Pirates was about much more than a football club.

The scenes demonstrated how football continues bringing supporters together around shared passion. For many Pirates fans, owning the latest jersey remains an important way of showing loyalty to the famous Buccaneers.

See the queue below:

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Source: Briefly News