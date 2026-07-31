A man in a large polar bear mascot costume walked into a daycare centre expecting a warm welcome from the children

TikToker 615tiktokdada2 posted the video showing the mascot's energetic response to the children's chaos

The clip quickly went viral, leaving millions of viewers in tears from laughter

The bunny on the right entered the corridors of the crèche while dancing. Image: @615tiktokdada2

Source: TikTok

A daycare surprise went completely off the rails when a man dressed in a large, fluffy polar bear mascot costume walked in to delight the children and was met with screams instead of smiles. TikToker 615tiktokdada2 posted the video on 1 July 2026 with the caption:

"Well, the surprise went wrong at the daycare today."

The clip shows the mascot walking through a hallway and into a room full of young children, who immediately dissolved into panic. What made it even funnier was what happened next. Instead of backing off, the person inside the costume leaned into the chaos, breaking into energetic dance moves as the screaming grew louder.

Bear keeps dancing as children scatter

Viewers were quick to point out that anyone who has worn a mascot suit knows you genuinely cannot see or hear properly from inside one. The general consensus was that the bear had absolutely no idea the children were terrified and likely thought they were cheering him on.

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One child was spotted dancing along with the mascot, which only added to the comedy. The contrast between the terrified majority and the one enthusiastic kid in the corner summed up the whole scene perfectly.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi and the world react to the daycare chaos

The video by user @615tiktokdada2 racked up tens of thousands of comments almost immediately. Viewers from across the internet could not hold back:

Visha said:

"The louder they screamed, the harder he danced."

Ludacrisp_Apple wrote:

"It's like the fear fuels him."

Rosalind | The Levitechick joked:

"He was checking to see who was ready. NOBODY."

Mochahontiss laughed:

"LMAOOOOO I know the teachers are loving this. Next week, it'll be 'if you don't stop being bad, I'm going to get the bear.'"

Maitaiswithtaitai explained:

"Anybody who's been in these suits knows, he can't see anything. He thinks they're cheering him on."

Hidden Gem admitted:

"As an adult I would've been scared too! What is this?"

Pimpcessticaa asked:

"Now why would he start Harlem shaking when the screams got louder."

letsgetnadiaaaaa added:

"Half of them are screaming cuz evb else screaming I hate kids so bad."

Keedy noted:

"All the bad kids excited."

Ayden summed it up:

"He's harvesting their souls with every dance move."

3 Other Briefly News stories about daycares

A TikTok video of children who were showing how much they believe in God was a viral hit.

A crèche owner shared a delightful video of a toddler named Lwandle acing a voice recognition challenge, flawlessly identifying her peers by voice alone while blindfolded.

A 43-year-old from rural Mpumalanga, Mashadi Aphane, and her mom are educating young ones in their community.

Source: Briefly News