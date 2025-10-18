A crèche owner shared a delightful video of a toddler named Lwandle acing a voice recognition challenge, flawlessly identifying her peers by voice alone while blindfolded

The charming clip was shared on TikTok, where it gained massive views and comments from an entertained online audience

Social media users were impressed by the children's social bond, jokingly offering to go back to crèche just to join in on the fun and games

A toddler recognise her peers' voices at a daycare without looking at their faces. Image: @uthando_ecd

A charming video showcasing a crèche toddler's impressive memory and social bond captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @uthando_ecd, featured an engaging classroom game that highlighted the cleverness of young children and their openness.

The video shows the toddler, Lwandle, sitting in a chair with a blindfold covering her eyes. She is participating in a viral voice recognition challenge designed to test if she can identify her peers' voices without seeing their faces. The first in line was a boy named Skhumbuzo, whom Lwandle recognised without a moment of hesitation.

The little girl masters the blindfold challenge

As the game continues, Lwandle effortlessly calls out her friends’ names while the other toddlers and teachers cheer with excitement for each correct guess. When one peer, Lindo, speaks, Lwandle pauses for a moment before calling out his name, securing another correct answer.

The challenge then introduced an even younger toddler, whose speech had not yet fully developed. Lwandle, still unable to see, humorously said she could not hear the voice, but was still able to correctly mention the child by name, adding to the charm of the moment.

Social media users were impressed by the little girl's intelligence, concentration and good memory. Image: Viktor Cvetkovic

SA praises the little girl

The clip garnered many comments from an entertained online audience. Many were impressed by the child's brilliance, saying they would never be able to recognise their own adult colleagues so easily. Some called Lwandle a great friend who pays close attention to her peers. A humorous sentiment that emerged was that viewers would go back to the crèche if they could, just to play such fun and engaging challenges.

User @NTATE MOKABA teased:

"I'm going back to crèche. I never got to do this challenge 😅."

User @G-Man shared:

"Kids are brilliant, I don’t even know half my colleagues’ names with my eyes open 😂."

Usr @khanya-zuma added:

"Happy learners, well done teacher 🥰."

User @Snenhlanhla Ntombela commented:

"She is so smart."

User @tomiruby said:

"Lwandle is so smart nd confident 💯."

User @Kgarebe shared:

"She'll be looking for them when she's older. Those are her best friends 😍."

Watch the TikTok video below:

