A toddler’s ability to resist fast food while in the room by herself had social media gushing

The Facebook video showed her standing still, posing sweetly while resisting her favourite treats

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing how much they loved her discipline, with many saying she was more hyped about the camera than the food

A toddler followed instructions after her mom told her not to eat a meal. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

A little girl made everyone’s day by proving she's stronger than most adults when it comes to food temptation.

The clip was posted on Facebook by Maskandi Channel - MC, attracting many views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by how cute and patient she was.

The toddler ignored the food

In the video, the toddler stands in front of a table her size, with a plate full of goodies: crispy fried chicken, golden fries and a juicy burger. Her mom gets up, tells her not to eat the food, and promises to come back, testing if she’ll obey. She agrees, nodding and standing like a little queen.

Instead of grabbing a bite, she starts striking poses, looking straight into the camera with excitement. At one point, she leans in a bit close to the plate but still holds back, while her mom continuously tells her to wait, while away.

Mzansi can't get enough of the toddler

The clip attracted massive views, likes, and responses from social media users who flooded the comment section, showing the little girl some love. Many said the mom should’ve trusted her the first time and not repeatedly told her to wait.

Some were obsessed with how she chose to focus on the camera like it was a runway instead of the food. Others said they were seeing a content creator in the making.

A little girl danced for the camera while her mom tested her obedience. Image: Wavebreakmedia

User @Luyandarh Nxasane said:

"Kids are so innocent ❤️🥹."

User @Kele Meke share:

"She's well mannered 😭❤️‍🩹well thought out."

User @Zintle Zeeh Somfele-kwaza commented:

"Yhooo Hayi uyimoshile. Her smile is contagious 🥹 I was happy with her at some point, I wanted her to look at the camera 🥰❤️😍 so cute and adorable."

User @Dineo MaMthimkhulu Hadebe said:

"That's resilience right there, well done, baby. Uzoya kude empilweni (she'll go far in life❤️."

User @Nothile Faith Mncwango shared:

"You failed the challenge, sisi. You are not supposed to keep on saying ungadli lapho after you have left there, so that you will be able to see if the child could be able to resist the temptation of seeing the food and still not eat it."

User @Jacqueline Jay Aphane advise:

"Please do another one and tell her once not to eat and keep quiet, let's see what she'll do without being reminded."

