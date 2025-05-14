A local woman showed off a gorgeous home built by her mom and dad, who worked blue-collar jobs

She revealed that her mother was a domestic worker and her dad, a bricklayer, in a post shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, calling their home a symbol of love, while others asked them to offer financial literacy lessons

A local lady showed off her gorgeous home built by her domestic worker mom and bricklayer dad. Image: @portia_dlaminiey

A powerful post shared online left Mzansi inspired after a woman gave a peek into the stunning home her hardworking parents built from scratch.

The emotional clip was shared on TikTok by @portia_dlaminiey, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed.

The home that love built

The video is a slideshow showing a jaw-droppingly beautiful house. The place is massive, modern and straight out of a dream.The exterior paintwork, green grass, and gorgeous paving screams class and comfort. A silver 4x4 double cab stand in front of the home, adding to the home's aesthetics, and making it scream wealth.

In the caption, the creator proudly thanked her parents, revealing her mom was a domestic worker and her dad was a bricklayer. Despite not having a formal education, they worked together and built their family a home that’s magazine-cover-worthy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA show the lady big love

The clip sparked emotional responses from social media users. Many filled the comments with love and respect for the parents. Some couldn’t believe how stunning the house looked, saying it resembled something you’d find in rich suburbs.

Others started guessing who came up with the smart house plan, saying it was a perfect example of using skills and love to build something meaningful.

Online users were motivated to save money after seeing a post about a beautiful home. Image: @portia_dlaminiey

User @Andies said:

"Wow, it's not about how much u earn. It's about how much u save and how you use it. You're an inspiration to many🙏."

User @Singela Zeb added:

"Perfect combination, wise relationship 👍."

User @Sharon Ditshego shared:

"They must present a master class in financial management. It’s beautiful ❤️."

User @Sipho commented:

"Can I please have your permission to repost this, only because I respect not only you but the wisdom that you giving ebantwini (to people) in general. I salute you! I'm just a husler with a dream🥰."

User @Fundinj said:

"There are people who know how to budget & use their money wisely🙌🏾."

User @Sliesanda_86 shared:

"Domestic worker came up with this beautiful plan engathi iseslungwini💯, love the design 👏👏well done bazali❤️."

