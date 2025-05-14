A proudly South African, Afrikaans-speaking woman surprised and delighted her followers with a full Venda dance look

Dressed in the tribe's traditional attire, she showed off energetic moves to a Venda song on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, showing her love for embracing the culture, and some playfully gave her a Venda name

An Afrikaner woman showed off her cute Venda traditional attire, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @sunflowerqueen010

Source: TikTok

A vibe-filled video of an Afrikaans-speaking woman breaking it down in traditional Venda wear went viral, leaving many social media users loving her vibe and some claiming they would start following her.

She posted the joyful clip on TikTok as @sunflowerqueen010, and social media users were here for all the colour, rhythm and cultural crossover, saying she aced the look.

Proud vibes in Venda style

The woman showed up and showed out, dressed head to toe in authentic Venda fashion. Her look included the iconic colourful wrap dress and two satellite-like neckpieces that are part of the traditional attire.

With drums setting the pace in the background, she danced with full energy, rhythm and pride, showing off her moves like she’s done this forever. Her confidence and joy radiated the screen, and the outfit left her looking like a goddess.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the proudly South African moment

Social media users flooded the comment section, showering her with many compliments. Many started calling her Makhadzi and gave her Venda names, clearly loving how deep she went into tradition. Some said it was the kind of rainbow nation moment they lived for, wishing those who have left to see how happy their fellow tribe mates were in Mzansi. Others added humour, jokingly begging @sunflowerqueen010 not to leave for America like the 49 refugees.

Social media users begged an Afrikaans-speaking lady to try on other South African tribes' traditional clothes. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

User @moroza asked:

"Do you guys know that you are stressing Trump 🤞🤣?"

User @Keikantseng05 🇿🇦 said:

"Go well, to the ones that went to America. As long as we have our sunflowers, 🌻we're ok."

User @Dave Panyane commented:

"Trump must come and see that our South African white people are happy. Here, no white killing in Southa crime affects everyone."

User @Professor P6 Phaswana shared:

"I'm blaming you for those who go to Trump, you were supposed to teach them how to leave with people, this is what we want to see, united👏."

User @majema said:

"Wow😳😳makhadzi. You look beautiful 😍. You are not going anywhere. No DNA, she's our South African."

User @Nobs added:

"Vho Sunshine! You are so beautiful 💃love you lots ♥️please do the Ama Xhosa next 💃."

