“She Speaks English in Afrikaans”: Woman Selling Camo Clothes Has SA Lol With Her Dialogue
- A saleswoman marketing camo clothes for a shop based in Kempton Park left the online community in stitches after hearing her strong Afrikaans accent
- The woman pronounced English words as in her mother tongue's articulation, stressing the R letter as she went on
- Social media users felt that the video was cute, taking it to the comment section to share their amusement
A video of a farmer lady whose mother tongue is Afrikaans entertained social media users as the lady marketed clothes for a Wilderbees clothing store.
The video was shared on Instagram by the outdoor clothing store account @wildbeesoutdoor, attracting many likes and comments from social media users.
The woman markets the camo clothes
The video shot at the clothing store starts with the lady carrying a black and white jacket. She then says:
"Have you ever wanted to look like a tree? If you have, you can now do so, if you haven't, try it's actually not that bad."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps show the sales lady love
After watching the video, social media users and a few SA celebrities took to the comment section to share their amusement. Some were willing to buy the clothes to support the sales lady.
User @nahmas_tay shared:
"Man, I love Afrikaans people, the way you guys speak English makes my eardrums so happy to exist."
User @zzcalculusinfinity felt entertained:
"You are a legend 👏🙌❤️ please promote her. She is a jewel of a comedian. Please come on SA, make her famous! She deserves it!"
User @lamiez_holworthy added:
"😭😭😭😭 Stopped my tracks at tree 😂."
User @pretorius3496 said:
"Liefde speaks English in Afrikaans😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."
User @matt___stuart joked:
"She speaks English in Afrikaans."
User @therealjack_stonedhard commented:
"Okay.... Bye.... This has to be the best voice-over ever....."
SA hun impresses many with SA accents
