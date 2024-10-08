A saleswoman marketing camo clothes for a shop based in Kempton Park left the online community in stitches after hearing her strong Afrikaans accent

The woman pronounced English words as in her mother tongue's articulation, stressing the R letter as she went on

Social media users felt that the video was cute, taking it to the comment section to share their amusement

A video of a farmer lady whose mother tongue is Afrikaans entertained social media users as the lady marketed clothes for a Wilderbees clothing store.

The video was shared on Instagram by the outdoor clothing store account @wildbeesoutdoor, attracting many likes and comments from social media users.

The woman markets the camo clothes

The video shot at the clothing store starts with the lady carrying a black and white jacket. She then says:

"Have you ever wanted to look like a tree? If you have, you can now do so, if you haven't, try it's actually not that bad."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps show the sales lady love

After watching the video, social media users and a few SA celebrities took to the comment section to share their amusement. Some were willing to buy the clothes to support the sales lady.

User @nahmas_tay shared:

"Man, I love Afrikaans people, the way you guys speak English makes my eardrums so happy to exist."

User @zzcalculusinfinity felt entertained:

"You are a legend 👏🙌❤️ please promote her. She is a jewel of a comedian. Please come on SA, make her famous! She deserves it!"

User @lamiez_holworthy added:

"😭😭😭😭 Stopped my tracks at tree 😂."

User @pretorius3496 said:

"Liefde speaks English in Afrikaans😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

User @matt___stuart joked:

"She speaks English in Afrikaans."

User @therealjack_stonedhard commented:

"Okay.... Bye.... This has to be the best voice-over ever....."

SA hun impresses many with SA accents

