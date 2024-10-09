A video of a woman picking up a wheelbarrow with her mouth had Mzansi questioning the strength of her teeth

The lady was in front of a crowd who cheered as she showed off her particular skill, leaving the online community amused

Social media users guessed where the lady was from, while others joked that she had more strength than men

A TikTok user shared a video of a lady flexing the strength of her teeth. Image @demusiqal.roots

A TikTok user amused Mzansi peeps after sharing a video taken at an all-black event where a woman showed off the strength of her teeth.

The video gained 348K views, 22K likes and almost 300 comments after being shared on the video streaming platform under the user handle @demusiqal.roots.

The hun shows off her supernatural powers

The video is taken outside a place that looks like a hall. Almost everyone is dressed in the same colour outfits. The lady receives cheers from the audience before she bends to pick the wheelbarrow with her teeth.

A grown woman dressed in traditional Ndebele gear runs to the woman to cheer her more as she picks up the three-legged garden tool.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps pose questions after checking the video

After watching the clip, people were left with many unanswered questions. Social media users wanted to know which part of the country the video was shot in, while others shared amusing comments.

User @athe 🫧🎀🤍 commented:

"That's crazy"

User @user4283867299534

"My teeth hurt from watching this😭😭."

User @Irrelevant

"Ke pillar of strength and wa mo rata🥺."

User @Shaine M

"How did you find out you could do that😭?"

User @sir.larona🫶🏽

"Someone said life after matric and I totally agree with them 😭😭😭."

User @Demusiqal Roots

"The guy who's wearing blue 😭 it's like he went to fetch food the next thing the girl she's already showing off 😭 and he's so shocked yooh😂😂😭."

