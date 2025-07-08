A new photo of Tyla and her mother, Sharleen Seethal, was shared online, sparking admiration

The photo, which was shared by a fan account, also sparked predictions about Tyla

This comes as Tyla is gearing to release her second single of 2025 ahead of her sophomore album

Tyla fans gushed over her mom's youthful looks in a new picture. Image: Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis, Arnold Turner

A recent picture of internationally acclaimed South African musician Tyla with her mother Sharleen Seethal had peeps doing double takes. Mother and daughter looked like siblings and fans of the Water hitmaker couldn’t stop gushing over Mrs Seethal.

Tyla usually doesn’t post pictures of her family on her official social media accounts. She formally introduced her mom and dad to the world when she posed for pictures with them after bagging her first Grammy Award. Fans couldn’t keep their eyes off her mother then and that hasn’t changed.

Tyla's mom looks younger in new pic

A fan page @tylaworldwide took to X and shared a picture of Tyla with her mother, Sharleen Seethal. The picture shared on Sunday 6 July 2025 was captioned:

“Tyla and her mother 💕”

In the picture, her mom Sharleen Seethal, who has remained largely out of the spotlight in comparison to Tyla, looked younger and gorgeous in an all-black casual outfit. Tyla’s mom rocked a puffer jacket, a turtle neck, skinny pants and combat-style boots, which she accessorised with a beanie, cross-body bag and bead necklace.

See the picture below:

Tyla fans gush over her mum in latest photo

In the comments, peeps gushed over Tyla and her mother.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lorenzob313 said:

“I don’t want nothing. Tyla is very, very talented: 😎”

@AmIDaDrama remarked:

“Premium genes.”

@Mango101085 responded:

“This further makes think of Tyla as a very young girl. Mama looks incredible and like a grown woman. 😍”

@ochei44_CEO exclaimed:

“What! That's Mrs. Seethal? I wanna tell her that she created a masterpiece, a dime piece. A.R.T but she probably already knows that lol.”

@Doctor_Hue said:

“No disrespect, but your momma is fine!”

@Tsagatido predicted:

“It shows Tyla is gonna age like fine wine.”

Tyla’s mom looked young and gorgeous in a new photo. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Tyla announces new song release details

Meanwhile, Tyla is getting ready to release her second album.

The South African songstress has already released the first single off her yet-to-be-titled new album and is scheduled to release her second.

After teasing the new song on her socials, Tyla confirmed that her second single of 2025 titled Is It will finally be released on Friday, 11 July 2025.

While the announcement excited Tyla's fans, others were hoping she would release her song featuring Shakira.

Tyla makes more history with debut album

Aside from releasing new music, Tyla continues to make history with her self-titled debut album.

Briefly News reported that Tyla spent more than 50 weeks on the Billboard World Albums chart, surpassing a well-known African artist.

This reportedly made her the longest-running female African artist to achieve this, breaking a 30-year record.

