Global site navigation

Tyla Poses With Her Parents After Winning the Grammy Award, Fans Wowed by Her Lovely Mother
Celebrities

Tyla Poses With Her Parents After Winning the Grammy Award, Fans Wowed by Her Lovely Mother

by  Privie Kandi
  • Tyla won her first Grammy Award at 22 for Best African Music Performance with her hit single Water
  • The Mzansi star attended the Grammy Awards with her parents, sparking excitement among fans
  • A social media post featuring Tyla with her parents at the event garnered praise for her stunning mother and Tyla's beauty

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Tyla is the star of the moment after winning her first Grammy Award at 22. The South African-born singer attended the event with her parents.

Tyla attends the Grammys with her parents
Tyla attended the Grammy Awards with her parents. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

Tyla attends the Grammys with her parents

Tyla attended the Grammy Awards accompanied by her parents. The Mzansi star scooped the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for her hit single Water. Fans were excited to see the singer attending the Grammys with her parents. Tyla doesn't usually share pictures of her parents or family on her pages.

Read also

Nandi Madida celebrates South Africa's takeover of 66th annual Grammy Awards

A social media page with the handle @TylaClub shared a stunning picture of the star alongside her parents at the glamorous event. The caption of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"Tyla with her Mom and Dad "

Fans can't get enough of Tyla's beautiful mother

Social media users had nothing but praise for Tyla's stunning mother. Many noted that the star definitely inherited her flawless look from her mother.

@Dida_21296 said:

"Wow! No wonder Tyla is so beautiful, what a good-looking family!"

@KNaomi_N commented:

"Her mom is GORGEOUS!"

@KaraboKbmags added:

"Tyla is gorgeous neeh but her Mom neeh. Like you can see how gorgeous Tyla will be when she is older."

@officialnanette wrote:

"Winning a Grammy before your debut album is even released is iconic no lie. TYLA!"

@Dida_21296 added:

"Wow! No wonder Tyla is so beautiful, what a good-looking family!"

Read also

Davido roasted for making Tyla's Grammy Award win about Africa: "This is not a group project"

Jay-Z slams the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that it seems like American rapper, record producer and Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z had a lot to say and get out of his chest during the 66th Grammy Awards recently. This came after he became the only person Bey follows on Instagram.

The 66th Grammy Awards, which South African stand-up comedian Trevor Noah hosted, have been making headlines on social media recently. This is after the awards mistaken Burna Boy for someone else.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel