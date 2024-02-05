Tyla won her first Grammy Award at 22 for Best African Music Performance with her hit single Water

The Mzansi star attended the Grammy Awards with her parents, sparking excitement among fans

A social media post featuring Tyla with her parents at the event garnered praise for her stunning mother and Tyla's beauty

Tyla is the star of the moment after winning her first Grammy Award at 22. The South African-born singer attended the event with her parents.

Tyla attended the Grammy Awards with her parents.

Tyla attends the Grammys with her parents

A social media page with the handle @TylaClub shared a stunning picture of the star alongside her parents at the glamorous event. The caption of the post read:

"Tyla with her Mom and Dad "

Fans can't get enough of Tyla's beautiful mother

Social media users had nothing but praise for Tyla's stunning mother. Many noted that the star definitely inherited her flawless look from her mother.

@Dida_21296 said:

"Wow! No wonder Tyla is so beautiful, what a good-looking family!"

@KNaomi_N commented:

"Her mom is GORGEOUS!"

@KaraboKbmags added:

"Tyla is gorgeous neeh but her Mom neeh. Like you can see how gorgeous Tyla will be when she is older."

@officialnanette wrote:

"Winning a Grammy before your debut album is even released is iconic no lie. TYLA!"

