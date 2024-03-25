Nota Baloyi praised Tyla for her success and urged South Africans to ensure her milestone doesn't go to waste as a symbol of African achievement

Social media reactions to Baloyi's post were mixed, with some accusing Tyla of being part of the Illuminati

Others expressed support for Tyla, considering her a national treasure and dismissing negative comments as jealousy or trolling

Nota Baloyi has shared his two cents concerning Tyla's continued success. The outspoken media executive headed to his page to congratulate the Mzansi star for her success.

Nota Baloyi has reacted to Tyla's success. Image: @tyla and @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi praises Tyla for her success

Nota Baloyi is proud of Tyla's success. The media personality celebrated Tyla's hit song Water reaching half a billion streams on the streaming platform, Spotify.

He said South Africans should ensure that the success does not go to waste because it is proof that African children can do it. He wrote:

"Tyla’s water hits HALF A BILLION STREAMS @Spotify today… She’s halfway to eating PAP on that platinum plate. As South Africans, we need to ensure this milestone doesn’t go to waste. The dreams of almost half a billion African girls are now valid!"

Fans react to Nota Baloyi's post

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to Nota Baloyi's post. Some accused Tyla of being a part of the Illuminati, others praised her for her success.

@Mayibon89029218 said:

"Tyla became one of them she didn't do it purely by just being herself period!"

@3D_TYGER commented:

"We up!!!, Msaki, Shekhinah, Young Stunna and all our great artists should follow, it's time for us to have more global superstars!!"

@ZeeNahTee22 wrote:

"Ask her how to join the illuminati so we can also be big and blow up with just one average song."

@Shabba67607154 added:

"Yet there was some jealous SA baddies pre-celebrating her failure Tyla the best to ever come out of SA."

@mokhoemane21101 wrote:

"Tyla is our national treasure and we need to get behind her and support her in everything, especially from these desperate Nigerian trolls."

Tyla hosted on Kai Cenat’s stream with more than 150K views

In more entertainment News, Briefly News reported that Mzansi star Tyla is rubbing shoulders with top stars and we couldn't be more proud of her. The star who has been making waves after dropping her highly anticipated self-titled alum, Tyla was a guest on Kai Cenat's stream.

Tyla is the star we think she is. The Johannesburg-born singer and songwriter has been dominating the world with her unmatched talent and beauty. She recently had the streets buzzing when she was hosted on the popular YouTuber Kai Cenat's stream.

