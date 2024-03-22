Pop amapiano artist Tyla recently dropped her highly-anticipated album on Friday, 22 March 2024

A netizen posted a screenshot of one of the songs on the Grammy award-winning star's album

Many netizens gave lukewarm responses about the Water hitmaker's album

Tyla recently dropped her highly anticipated album on Friday, 22 March. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

The South African rising Tyla unveiled the tracklist for her highly anticipated debut album, and recently, she dropped it on Friday, 22 March 2024.

Tyla's new album gets thumbs down from Mzansi

Our very own young Grammy award-winning singer Tyla has made headlines once again after her Water remix music video with American star Travis Scott, which reached one million views on YouTube in just 24 hours of it being dropped.

Recently, the star's new album, which everyone was gearing up for, received many thumbs down from Mzansi, especially the track where she featured the most-loved amapiano artist Kelvin Momo.

A Twitter (X) @kay_mahapa posted a screenshot of the track and captioned it with many question marks on their timeline.

See the post below:

Tyla's album receives lukewarm responses from Netizens

After the Twitter (X) user posted the screenshot, many netizens shared their responses to the Water hitmaker's album. See some of the comments below:

@kay_mahapa wrote:

"Ruined my weekend. Goodnight mxm."

@gistwhere said:

"So unserious."

@uKilla_K responded:

"Weaaahthis album is not for South Ah… cause wow."

@itsliketso shared:

"It sounds like a voice note from somebody who forgot they pressed record."

@kevinlive4reece commented:

"Don’t feature talented artists if your not going to use their capabilities to their fullest potential yoh."

@Ngqah5 mentioned:

"A Kelvin Momo song less than a minute."

@karabomawashaa shared:

"I'm really defeated."

@tlou_maba2 replied:

"30 seconds voice note."

Tyla rubs shoulders with Lebron James at Lakers game

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African musician Tyla recently attended an NBA basketball game in America.

During the recent Lakers' game, all eyes were on Tyla as she stole the spotlight for her looks and her interaction with LeBron James. She has been making massive waves since her hit song went viral, earning the attention of many admirers who couldn't stop singing her praises.

