All eyes continued to be on South African musician Tyla, who recently attended an NBA basketball game in America

The Lakers were playing a match, and Tyla was in attendance, stealing the show after an interaction with LeBron James

Many people could not stop raving about the Water singer, who has been topping headlines since going viral for her hit song

Tyla was the talk of the town once again after attending a Lakers game in the USA. The popular musician was sitting courtside at the basketball match.

Tyla met LeBron James at a Lakers game while sitting courtside. Image: Gett Images / Harry How / Instagram / @tyla

Online users were fascinated as they watched the Mzansi singing sensation mingling with an American sports star. Many people were raving about the young musician whose presence commanded attention.

Tyla stuns at Lakers game courtside

South African musician Tyla attended a Lakers game and sat courtside. She was caught on camera greeting LeBron James, and the internet could not get over it. @MDNnewss shared a video of LeBron offering Tyla a fist bump.

SA amazed after Tyla mingles with LeBron James

People could not stop raving about the video of Tyla and LeBron James. Netizens were buzzing as they raved about the heights that Tyla was getting.

@PalieNinela gushed:

"My girl made it MADE IT."

@cactusjack_beee said:

"I’m having flashbacks of Trevor Noah with Beyoncè and Jay Z."

@DonKSubstance noted:

"The right hand wanted to 'kho' the Mzansi way."

Aria4991 was envious:

"She's living my dream."

@more_kgosi wrote:

"She was so nervous she brought two hands to a fistbump. My girl Tyla is gone gone."

@Asa_Sigoxo was impressed:

"Everyone wants a piece of her. What a star."

@Nomaswazi_11 added:

"Tyla my baby, you will always be famous."

Tyla's accent stands out in tutorial with Jennifer Hudson

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla is taking the world by storm and has the whole of South Africa rooting for her. After dropping the anticipated remix for her hit song, Water, Tyla is back to grace our screens and gave fans a treat when she taught Jennifer Hudson how to do the Water dance. Fans can't get over Tyla's authentic South African accent.

Since breaking through in the international market with Water, Tyla sparked curiosity among listeners and fellow musicians who want to learn more about her.

So it was no surprise when a star like Jennifer Hudson invited the South African singer to The Jennifer Hudson Show for a chat, which ended with Tyla giving the Dreamgirl a lesson on how to do the Water dance:

