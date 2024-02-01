Tyla celebrated the major success of her hit song Water, which went Platinum in the US and achieved Gold and Platinum statuses in over 18 countries

The South African singer's record-breaking streaming performance has solidified her position on the world stage

Tyla's video announcement on social media about Water's achievements has sparked widespread celebration

Tyla is over the moon following her song Water's major success. The song has been making waves worldwide and charting social media trends since its release last year.

Tyla celebrates Water's success

Tyla started 2024 with a major bang. The South African-born singer and dancer who scooped Grammy Award and BRIT Award nominations for her hit song Water celebrated another major fit.

Not only did the song shoot her to international stardom, but she also managed to perform it on various platforms and collaborated with Travis Scott on the remix. Water has been breaking streaming records and putting Tyla on the world map.

Taking to her social media page, Tyla shared a video revealing that Water had achieved major success all over the world. According to the announcer in the video, the hit was certified Platinum in the US. It also reached the Gold and Platinum statuses in more than 18 countries -talk about levels. Tyla simply captioned the video:

"What can I say…‍♀️"

Mzansi celebrates Tyla's success

Social media users were over the moon after Tyla's big success. Many could not believe the things she has achieved at 22.

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Uncle Waffles can only Sbwl"

@PinkFriday2Out added:

"Congratulations luv wait to see you again. ❤️"

@certifiedlivie wrote:

"you ARE the it girl."

@TylaClub said:

"Congratulations, well deserved Mamas, much more to come "

