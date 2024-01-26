South African singer and dancer Tyla has secured a nomination for the BRIT Awards in the International Song of the Year category

Tyla's nomination puts her in the company of renowned artists like Doja Cat, SZA, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Meghan Trainor, and Nigerian singer Rema

With this nomination, Tyla adds another accolade to her already impressive list of achievements, including a Grammy Award nomination

Tyla's star has kept on shining and South Africans are proud of her. The singer and dancer who made waves in 2023 following the release of her internationally acclaimed song Water has bagged another nomination.

Tyla bagged another international award nomination. Image: @tyla

Tyla nominated for the BRIT Awards

There is no denying that South African-born singer Tyla is at the height of her career. The singer has been making waves locally and internationally. Not only has she broken records and bagged a collaboration with Travis Scott, but Tyla has been dominating the airwaves and even scooped a Grammy Award nomination in the Best African Music Performance category.

According to Fakaza News, Tyla was recently nominated in the International Song of the Year category for her hit song Water.

The star was nominated alongside music heavyweights like Doja Cat, SZA, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Meghan Trainor and Nigerian singer Rema nominated for Calm Down.

When will the BRIT Awards take place?

Several reports on social media have confirmed that The BRIT Awards 2024 will take place on Saturday 2 March at the O2 Arena in London. The star-studded event will also have many performances, including the award-winning Dua Lipa.

A look inside Musa Keys' star-studded Grammy nomination party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that an exclusive Grammy Nomination celebration was held in Musa Keys' honour to celebrate this monumental achievement on 23 January 2024 in Sandton. The Amapiano trailblazer made history by becoming the youngest male South African nominee.

The who's who of the Mzansi entertainment industry gathered to celebrate Musa Keys' historic Grammy nomination. Musa Keys was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, for his outstanding contribution to Davido's hit track Unavailable.

